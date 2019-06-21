17 Slow-Cooker Italian Recipes Perfect for Any Night of the Week

Scroll To See More Images

It’s true that traditional Italian grandmothers back in the day didn’t own slow-cookers. But, it’s also true that modern American Italian classics work remarkably well in everyone’s favorite kitchen appliance. In fact, slow-cooker Italian recipes are some of the best slow-cooker recipes around. Think about it: Instead of stewing tomato sauce on the stovetop for hours, you can do it in a slow-cooker. Instead of braising beef for ragu or sandwiches, you can do it in the slow-cooker. Instead of cranking up your oven for a dish of baked, pasta, you can do it in the slow-cooker!

Another great thing about the recipes below is that they make several servings, and keep well in either the fridge or the freezer. Translation: They’re perfect for meal prep. Just cool leftovers and store in the fridge for up to four days, or in the freezer for several months.

So, whether you feel like meatballs or chicken Parmesan, lasagna or spaghetti, there’s something here for you in this list of Italian slow-cooker recipes. Pick one to make tomorrow, then enjoy leftovers for days to come. Or, invite your friends over and impress them with all the work your slow-cooker did for you.

1. Chicken Parmesan

Save yourself a whole lot of crumby mess by making chicken parm in the slow-cooker next time.

2. Italian Sausage Meatballs

These meatballs get their zing from a combination of seasoned sausage meat and plain ground beef.

3. Spaghetti and Meatballs

If you really want to make things easy, you can cook your spaghetti and meatballs together!

4. Cheesy Tortellini

Think of this cheesy tortellini as a shortcut lasagna.

5. Chicken Marsala Soup

Next time you’re feeling under the weather, cook up some chicken marsala soup.

6. Italian Beef

This shredded beef is great over pasta or rice, or stuffed into a sandwich.

7. Garlic Parmesan Chicken

Forget boring chicken breasts, this creamy, cheesy chicken will never disappoint.

8. Lasagna

What, you’ve never tried lasagna in the crockpot? Now you will.

9. Eggplant Lasagna

If you’re in the mood for something a little more vegetable-heavy, try this eggplant lasagna instead of the classic version.

10. Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp cooks quickly, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t fit for the slow-cooker.

11. Chicken Cacciatore

Flavor-packed chicken cacciatore also happens to be packed with protein and vegetables. So, double win.

12. Beef Ragu

Forget beef stew. The next time you’re craving something braised and hearty, try this beef ragu.

13. Gnocchi Minestrone

Minestrone soup is tasty on its own, but add pillowy gnocchi to the mix and you’ve got yourself a new dinner classic.

14. Vegetarian Lasagna Soup

Treat yourself to a bowl of tomato broth, noodles, vegetables, and cheese by making this easy, vegetarian lasagna soup.

15. Eggplant Pasta

Meat lovers, rejoice: There’s still plenty of ground meat in this eggplant pasta.

16. Pasta e Fagioli

Pasta e fagioli, which translates to “pasta and beans,” is packed with nutrients, and the perfect vehicle for some good quality Parmesan.

17. Italian Sausage and Peppers

In a roll or over noodles, it’s tough to beat Italian sausage and peppers, a red sauce classic.