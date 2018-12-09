12 Easy Holiday Appetizers You Can Make in a Slow Cooker

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re in charge of the holiday party this year, chances are you’ve already scoured the internet for slow cooker holiday appetizers. Everyone knows apps can absolutely make or break a cocktail party, which is a lot of pressure. Drinks are important, sure, but hungry guests just aren’t happy guests. (Sorry to be the one to break this news to you, but you deserve to know the truth.)

Thankfully, the solution to this problem is super simple: Stock up on slow cooker holiday recipes that you can execute with ease, and make as many as you see fit.

Unsurprisingly, the best easy holiday appetizers are the ones you can set-and-forget in a slow cooker. Not only are they a cinch to throw together, but they’ll also keep warm throughout your party without totally burning. No lame pinwheels or crusty crostini here—just decadent dishes that’ll stay ready to serve, no matter how long you keep them out.

The other thing about slow cookers? They’re super versatile, which means you get to pick from a variety of different recipes. Want something crunchy? Go for Chex Mix. Need something substantial and slightly sweet? Glazed meatballs to the rescue.

No matter what you’re feeling this holiday season, there’s an appetizer (or two) that’ll meet your party needs. Here, 12 slow cooker holiday appetizer recipes to get you started.

Kielbasa Bites

Everybody loves a good sausage. Make these sweet kielbasa bites, and your guests will be so content that no one will bug you about when dinner’s coming.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Winter, spring, summer, or fall—it isn’t a party without spinach artichoke dip.

Candied Cinnamon Pecans

TBH, you should probably keep a bowl of these spiced, sweet candied cinnamon pecans around throughout the holiday season—party or no party.

Queso Blanco

Go simple with this easy queso blanco, which you can serve with tortilla chips, pita or even sliced veggies.

Sweet and Tangy Cranberry Meatballs

Put out a box of toothpicks and let everybody go to town on these delicious cranberry meatballs, which your slow cooker will keep warm all night long.

Chex Mix

Add a little holiday spice, like nutmeg or clove, to this simple slow cooker Chex Mix for classic, delicious fun.

Italian Meatballs

Slice up a baguette and let guests dip into these saucy Italian meatballs.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

It’s always the season for Buffalo chicken dip.

Bacon Brown Sugar Sausages

What better way to get a party started than the combination of bacon, brown sugar and teeny tiny sausages?

Garlic-Parmesan Pull-Apart Bread

Be the hostess with the mostest with this cute, fun, carby, garlic-Parmesan pull-apart bread.

Honey-Soy Chicken Wings

Who says you can’t serve honey-soy chicken wings at a holiday party? Nobody who’s ever tasted them, that’s for sure.

Garlic Ranch Mushrooms

These cute garlic ranch mushrooms taste great on bread—or straight off a toothpick.