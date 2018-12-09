StyleCaster
12 Easy Holiday Appetizers You Can Make in a Slow Cooker

by
Photo: Tasty Nova.

If you’re in charge of the holiday party this year, chances are you’ve already scoured the internet for slow cooker holiday appetizers. Everyone knows apps can absolutely make or break a cocktail party, which is a lot of pressure. Drinks are important, sure, but hungry guests just aren’t happy guests. (Sorry to be the one to break this news to you, but you deserve to know the truth.)

Thankfully, the solution to this problem is super simple: Stock up on slow cooker holiday recipes that you can execute with ease, and make as many as you see fit.

Unsurprisingly, the best easy holiday appetizers are the ones you can set-and-forget in a slow cooker. Not only are they a cinch to throw together, but they’ll also keep warm throughout your party without totally burning. No lame pinwheels or crusty crostini here—just decadent dishes that’ll stay ready to serve, no matter how long you keep them out.

The other thing about slow cookers? They’re super versatile, which means you get to pick from a variety of different recipes. Want something crunchy? Go for Chex Mix. Need something substantial and slightly sweet? Glazed meatballs to the rescue.

No matter what you’re feeling this holiday season, there’s an appetizer (or two) that’ll meet your party needs. Here, 12 slow cooker holiday appetizer recipes to get you started.

slow cooker kielbasa bites rice bowl1 12 Easy Holiday Appetizers You Can Make in a Slow Cooker

Mom on Timeout.

Kielbasa Bites

Everybody loves a good sausage. Make these sweet kielbasa bites, and your guests will be so content that no one will bug you about when dinner’s coming.

STYLECASTER | 12 Holiday Appetizers You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Spinach Artichoke Dip

Tasty Nova

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Winter, spring, summer, or fall—it isn’t a party without spinach artichoke dip.

STYLECASTER: | 12 Holiday Appetizers You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Candied Cinnamon Pecans

Dinner Then Dessert

Candied Cinnamon Pecans

TBH, you should probably keep a bowl of these spiced, sweet candied cinnamon pecans around throughout the holiday season—party or no party.

STYLECASTER | 12 Holiday Appetizers You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Queso Blanco

Rachel Cooks

Queso Blanco

Go simple with this easy queso blanco, which you can serve with tortilla chips, pita or even sliced veggies.

STYLECASTER | 12 Holiday Appetizers You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Sweet and Tangy Cranberry Meatballs

The Forked Spoon

Sweet and Tangy Cranberry Meatballs

Put out a box of toothpicks and let everybody go to town on these delicious cranberry meatballs, which your slow cooker will keep warm all night long.

STYLECASTER | 12 Holiday Appetizers You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Chex Mix

Gimme Some Oven

Chex Mix

Add a little holiday spice, like nutmeg or clove, to this simple slow cooker Chex Mix for classic, delicious fun.

STYLECASTER | 12 Holiday Appetizers You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Italian Meatballs

Girl vs. Dough

Italian Meatballs

Slice up a baguette and let guests dip into these saucy Italian meatballs.

STYLECASTER | 12 Holiday Appetizers You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Buffalo Chicken DIp

Fifteen Spatulas

Buffalo Chicken Dip

It’s always the season for Buffalo chicken dip.

STYLECASTER | 12 Holiday Appetizers You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Bacon Brown Sugar Sausages

Recipes That Crock

Bacon Brown Sugar Sausages

What better way to get a party started than the combination of bacon, brown sugar and teeny tiny sausages?

STYLECASTER | 12 Holiday Appetizers You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Garlic Parmesan Pull-Apart Bread

The Frugal Girls

Garlic-Parmesan Pull-Apart Bread

Be the hostess with the mostest with this cute, fun, carby, garlic-Parmesan pull-apart bread.

STYLECASTER | 12 Holiday Appetizers You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Honey Soy Chicken Wings

Sweet CS Designs

Honey-Soy Chicken Wings

Who says you can’t serve honey-soy chicken wings at a holiday party? Nobody who’s ever tasted them, that’s for sure.

STYLECASTER | 12 Holiday Appetizers You Can Make in a Slow Cooker | Garlic Ranch Mushrooms

Cookies and Cups

Garlic Ranch Mushrooms

These cute garlic ranch mushrooms taste great on bread—or straight off a toothpick.

