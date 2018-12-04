An Easy Focaccia Recipe for the Amateur Bread Baker

Baking bread can be intimidating, especially if you’re a first-time or amateur baker. That’s why we developed an easy focaccia recipe that even the most baking-challenged person can pull off. Why focaccia bread? It’s a flatter, normally oven-baked Italian bread traditionally topped with a bunch of chopped herbs, but it’s also an incredibly simple one to make in your slow cooker.

The dough is no-knead, and all you need is about 30 minutes of rising time before you simply turn on the slow cooker and let it do its thing for two hours. The result is a soft and chewy, olive oil- and herb-infused loaf that will have you well on your way to becoming a bread-making machine!

Slow cooker focaccia recipe

Serves 8

Prep time: 10 minutes | Inactive time: 30 minutes | Cook time: 2 hours | Total time: 2 hours 40 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 teaspoons instant yeast

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup warm milk

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons minced rosemary

2 tablespoons finely chopped thyme

Directions:

Line the slow cooker with parchment paper so that it covers the bottom and comes up the sides about 3 inches. Grease with baking spray. In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, yeast and salt. In another bowl, stir together the milk and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the milk mixture to the dough, and stir together until completely mixed. The dough should be sticky. Transfer the dough to the slow cooker, and spread it out into the corners or in an oval shape. Cover with the lid, and let the dough rise for 30 minutes, but don’t turn on the slow cooker. In a small bowl, combine the remaining tablespoon of olive oil with the minced herbs. After the dough has risen, brush the olive oil-herb mixture on top of the dough. Using a sharp knife, make a few slices lengthwise in the dough, about 1/4 of the way deep. Place a towel over the bowl of the slow cooker, place the lid on top of that, and turn it on to high. Cook for 2 hours.

