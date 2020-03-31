StyleCaster
11 Slow Cooker Dessert Ideas to Treat Yourself to After a Long Day

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Domestic Superhero/Sally's Baking Addiction/The Recipe Rebel/STYLECASTER.

There are some days where you need a strong drink immediately after work, and others where you need the biggest and sweetest dessert known to man. (Of course, there are days when you need both, but hopefully those are few and far between.) After a long day, a sweet treat can help soothe your weary soul and put you in a good mood—or at least give you a sugar rush. In those times, there’s no better solution than slow-cooker dessert recipes. If you don’t already have any treats on hand, these easy recipes require very little work, but produce the sweetest rewards. Before you know it, you’ll have the perfect dessert sitting in front of you. Just make sure you have a big spoon ready for eating.

From slow cooker chocolate lava cake (Drooling.) practically made for relaxing after a long day to slow cooker French toast you can eat for breakfast and dessert, these easy recipes are exactly what you need in your life right now. For those with a sweet tooth, these slow cooker dessert recipes are about to rock your dang world. Owning a slow cooker has seriously never looked so delicious. We rounded up 11 of the sweetest treats you can make in your slow cooker immediately. Just don’t blame us when you’re in a sugar haze for days.

 

1.Slow Cooker Chocolate Lava Cake

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Dessert Recipes | chocolate lava cake

Domestic Superhero.

Who can resist an ooey, gooey and warm chocolate lava cake? (The answer is no one.)

2. Easy Slow Cooker Cinnamon Rolls

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Dessert Recipes | cinnamon rolls

Sally’s Baking Addiction.

Eat them for breakfast for eat them for dessert—You can’t go wrong with classic and delicious slow-cooker cinnamon rolls.

3. Slow Cooker Sticky Toffee Pudding

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Dessert Recipes | sticky toffee pudding

Away From the Box.

Covered in mouth-watering caramel, this sticky toffee pudding recipe is one any sweets-lover won’t want to miss.

4. Martha Stewart’s Slow Cooker Cheesecake

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Dessert Recipes | cheesecake recipe

Joe Lingeman/The Kitchn.

The best part about this slow-cooker cheesecake recipe? You can cover it in any delicious topping you want. (We recommend some Oreo crumbles or fresh strawberries.)

5. Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Dessert Recipes | peace cobbler

The Recipe Rebel.

Whether or not it’s summer, this peach cobbler recipe will make you feel like you’re on someone’s back porch soaking in the sun.

6. Slow Cooker Bailey’s Chocolate Cake

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Dessert Recipes | Bailey's chocolate cake

BakingQueen74.

Have happy hour and dessert at the same time with this boozy Bailey’s chocolate cake recipe.

7. Slow Cooker Classic Coffee Cake

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Dessert Recipes | coffee cake

Betty Crocker.

This slow-cooker coffee cake is perfect for snacking throughout the day—or eating for breakfast with your first (and second) cup of coffee.

8. Slow Cooker Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Dessert Recipes | peanut butter chocolate cake

Spicy Southern Kitchen.

This tasty peanut butter and chocolate treat is basically the cake-version of a peanut butter cup, and we’re here for it.

9. Slow Cooker Banana Nut Cake

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Dessert Recipes | banana nut cake

The Magical Slow Cooker.

This banana nut cake recipe is perfect for using up all those extra bananas you probably have lying around.

10. Crockpot French Toast

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Dessert Recipes | french toast

The Recipe Rebel.

Sure, french toast is typically a breakfast food, but add some ice cream instead of syrup, and you’ve got a tasty dessert.

11. Slow Cooker Cherry Dump Cake

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Dessert Recipes | cherry dump cake

Cincy Shopper.

What could be easier than throwing ingredients into a slow cooker, waiting a few hours and ending up with a delicious and tart cherry dump cake?

