17 Slow-Cooker Cocktails That’ll Heat Up Any Holiday Party

by
Photo: Giphy.

I’ll cut right to the chase: Slow-cooker cocktails are the holiday party treat you didn’t even know you were missing. For starters, they’re easy to make ahead of time and can be kept in the slow-cooker all night. Then there’s the fact that a warm cocktail really makes a party feel festive. Plus, they’ll get everyone feeling nice and buzzed and happy—which really makes a holiday party more fun, no?

If you’re not sure where to start with slow-cooker recipes, check out the 17 ideas below. Each holiday cocktail is delicious and decadent in its own right, and there’s a flavor profile for everyone.

If you have your holiday party planned, bookmark a few of these slow-cooker cocktail recipes for your menu. If you don’t, you’ll probably be planning one by the time you get to the end of this list!

Real Housemoms.

Hot Buttered Rum

True to its name, hot buttered rum is sweet, buttery and boozy.

Wine and Glue.

Spiked Apple Cider

Apple cider is great on its own, but better heated up with some brandy.

Kleinworth and Co.

Cranberry Cider

This sweet, tart, rum-spiked cider is a must for your next holiday party.

Inspired by Charm.

Winter Sangria

Sangria is great in the summer, but it might be even better in the winter.

Uplifting Mayhem.

Holiday Wassail

This wassail is made with apple juice, lemon juice, orange juice, and spices. You can also add whiskey, if you want a kick.

Kitchen Treaty.

Orange Mulled Wine

Adding lots of orange to mulled wine adds just a little bit of sweetness, and a subtle tang.

The Magical Slow-Cooker.

Baileys Irish Cream Hot Chocolate

What’s better than regular hot chocolate? Baileys hot chocolate.

Domestic Superhero.

Caramel Apple Cider

The only way to make this caramel apple cider more delicious might be to add some amaretto.

Kitchen Treaty.

Eggnog Latte

If you want a little something extra in the morning, this eggnog latte is it.

Sugar and Soul.

S’mores Hot Chocolate Cocktail

Graham cracker rim, torched marshmallow topping, and a dose of whiskey? Sign me up for s’mores hot chocolate.

The Cookie Rookie.

Hot Pumpkin Pie Cocktail

This pumpkin pie cocktail is made on the stovetop, but you can easily make it by combining all ingredients except vodka in the slow cooker for two hours on low, then spiking each drink to order.

The Chunky Chef.

Nutella Hot Chocolate

Add a little frangelico to this Nutella hot chocolate and you’ll be good to go.

Tammilee Tips.

Pumpkin Liqueur

Pro tip: This pumpkin liqueur makes a great DIY gift, if you’re looking for something to give out to friends this holiday season.

Sprinkle Some Sugar.

Mexican Hot Chocolate

This Mexican hot chocolate already has plenty of spice, but it could definitely use a little bit of mezcal.

Elle Talk.

Caramel Apple Mulled Wine

A glass of this caramel apple mulled wine kills two popular holiday food birds with one stone.

One Little Project.

Autumn Sangria

Check out the sugar-and-spice rim on this festive autumn sangria.

Shugary Sweets.

Egg Nog Hot Cocoa

All that’s missing in this flavor-packed hot cocoa is a pour of kahlua.

