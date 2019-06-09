Slow-Cooker Cake Is the Summer Dessert You Didn’t Know You Needed

Scroll To See More Images

Let me get right to the point: If you’ve never made a slow-cooker cake, you’re missing out. The staple kitchen appliance may have risen to fame through its mastery of stews and braises, but it also knows its way around all kinds of other foods. Slow-cooker bread is a thing, as is slow-cooker pie. And, of course, there’s what we’ve gathered here today to discuss—slow-cooker cake.

Now, it’s true that slow-cooker cake isn’t exactly the same as regular old oven cake. You can only bake one at a time, for starters, which means no perfectly assembled and frosted layer cakes. (I don’t know about you, but for me that’s actually kind of a relief.) You also end up with a cake that’s moist and even throughout, as opposed to that slightly caramelized outer layer you often find on traditional cakes. Again, though, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, as far as I’m concerned.

If you’re skeptical, I get it. Baking in a slow cooker is beyond easy, but it’s a little out of the ordinary. Before you turn your nose up at the idea of a slow-cooker cake, though, try one of the recipes below. There are a few breakfast-appropriate options, plus plenty of decadent cakes that are perfect for your next summer party.

1. Lemon Spoon Cake

Eaten straight-up, this slow-cooker lemon cake can totally pass for breakfast. With some whipped cream, it’s undeniably dessert.

2. Chocolate Lava Cake

Lava cake can be tricky, because you need to stop cooking it before the insides solidify. Your slow cooker is up for the challenge.

3. Bailey’s Chocolate Cake

Boozy? Not really. This slow-cooker Bailey’s cake sure is tasty, though.

4. Chocolate Banana Cake

This not-too-sweet chocolate banana cake bakes in a loaf pan, inside your slow-cooker.

5. Classic Coffee Cake

Wake up and smell the coffee cake. Literally—because it’ll be warm and ready-to-go in your slow cooker.

6. Blueberry Banana Bread

Don’t waste your time cleaning a muffin tin. Make a loaf of blueberry banana bread in the slow cooker instead.

7. Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

There’s nothing backwards about a pineapple upside-down cake.

8. Banana Bread

Chocolate chips are optional in this decadent slow-cooker banana bread.

9. Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

What’s a cookie cake? Pretty much just a giant cookie. (And this one’s gluten-free!)

10. Apple Dump Cake

True to its name, this apple dump cake couldn’t be easier: Dump in your ingredients, set your slow cooker, and let her go.

11. Cheesecake

Cheesecake is fussy, but your slow cooker knows how to do it right.

12. Cinnamon Roll French Toast

Want to eat cake for breakfast? This slow-cooker cinnamon roll French toast, made with canned cinnamon roll dough, is the way to do it.

13. Strawberry Cream Cake

Strawberry short cake is a summer classic, but slow-cooker strawberry cream cake might be your new favorite.

14. Hot Fudge Sundae Cake

In lieu of a full sundae bar, serve up this easy, slow-cooker hot fudge sundae cake with a variety of ice cream options.

15. Do Nothing Tornado Cake

WTF is a tornado cake? Glad you asked. It’s an easy pineapple cake, topped with a sweet coconut-and-condensed-milk glaze.

16. Cherry Dump Cake

Cherry pie is great in the summer. Slow-cooker cherry dump cake is equally good, and a lot less work.

17. Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

Do you love peanut butter? This slow-cooker peanut butter chocolate cake is a great way to celebrate that.