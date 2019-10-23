StyleCaster
15 Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Recipes to Try This Fall

by
Well Plated by Erin.

If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you may have noticed that butternut squash is abundant and relatively inexpensive. And what better way to take advantage of this underrated vegetable than with a few slow-cooker butternut squash recipes? The hearty root vegetable has a relatively long cook time, so cooking it in a slow cooker means you don’t need to wait around for your oven to finish the job.

Plus, cooking with butternut squash is To help you narrow things down, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best slow-cooker recipes featuring butternut squash. There are soups, stews, chilis, side dishes and more. All are simple to make and work as dinner or reheatable lunch leftovers.

Peruse the list below, and find a few slow-cooker butternut squash recipes you want to make this season. Then pick up a squash or two during your next trip to the grocery store, and get to slow-cooking!

STYLECASTER | 15 Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Recipes To Try This Fall | Butternut Squash Lentil Curry

Sweet Peas and Saffron.

Butternut Squash Lentil Curry

This fiber-backed squash and lentil curry is a great meatless dinner and freezes beautifully.

STYLECASTER | 15 Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Recipes To Try This Fall | Turkey Chili With Butternut Squash

Slow-Cooker Gourmet.

Turkey Chili With Butternut Squash

Chili is a slow-cooker staple, so consider adding butternut squash to your next batch.

STYLECASTER | 15 Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Recipes To Try This Fall | Butternut Squash Potato Leek Soup

Flavor the Moments.

Butternut Squash Potato Leek Soup

This mild butternut squash soup gets a little extra texture and thickness from potatoes, plus flavor from leeks.

STYLECASTER | 15 Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Recipes To Try This Fall | Chicken Butternut Squash Stew

The Natural Nurturer.

Chicken Butternut Squash Stew

Want a filling lunch that’ll keep you full all afternoon? Try this protein-packed chicken butternut stew.

STYLECASTER | 15 Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Recipes To Try This Fall | Butternut Squash and Chickpea Curry

The Dinner Shift.

Butternut Squash and Chickpea Curry

Forget takeout curry, this butternut squash and chickpea curry is simpIe, tasty and inexpensive.

STYLECASTER | 15 Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Recipes To Try This Fall | Chicken Soup With Butternut Squash And Quinoa

You Should Grow.

Chicken Soup With Butternut Squash And Quinoa

Next time you feel under the weather, whip up a batch of chicken soup with butternut squash and quinoa.

STYLECASTER | 15 Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Recipes To Try This Fall | Butternut Squash With Apples And Raisins

Diethood.

Butternut Squash With Apples, Walnuts, And Raisins

In need of a slow-cooker Thanksgiving side dish? Try butternut with apples, walnuts, and raisins.

STYLECASTER | 15 Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Recipes To Try This Fall | Cinnamon-Sugar Butternut Squash

The Magical Slow-Cooker.

Cinnamon-Sugar Butternut Squash

This sweet, spiced butternut squash is a great alternative to sweet potato casserole, if you want to mix things up.

STYLECASTER | 15 Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Recipes To Try This Fall | Butternut Squash Risotto

Slow-Cooker Gourmet.

Butternut Squash Risotto

Risotto on the stovetop can be tricky, but this slow-cooker butternut squash risotto is nearly foolproof.

STYLECASTER | 15 Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Recipes To Try This Fall | Butternut, Chicken, Quinoa, and Bean Soup

Chelsea’s Messy Apron.

Butternut, Chicken, Quinoa, and Bean Soup

There’s a lot to love about this chicken soup, but the butternut squash really pushes it over the edge.

STYLECASTER | 15 Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Recipes To Try This Fall | Black Bean And Butternut Stew

Healthier Steps.

Black Bean And Butternut Stew

This plant-based stew is great for meatless Monday, or any day you feel like something warm and full of vegetables.

STYLECASTER | 15 Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Recipes To Try This Fall | Whole Butternut Squash

The Kitchn.

Whole Butternut Squash

The easiest way to cook a whole butternut squash? In your slow cooker.

STYLECASTER | 15 Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Recipes To Try This Fall | Quinoa and Butternut Squash Chili

Simply Quinoa.

Quinoa and Butternut Squash Chili

There’s tons of texture and sweet-savory flavor in this butternut squash and quinoa chili.

STYLECASTER | 15 Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Recipes To Try This Fall | Butternut Mac and Cheese

So Very Blessed.

Butternut Mac and Cheese

Butternut squash adds even more magic to classic mac and cheese.

STYLECASTER | 15 Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Recipes To Try This Fall | Butternut Squash Soup

Well Plated.

Butternut Squash Soup

It isn’t really fall until you’ve had a bowl of simple butternut squash soup.

