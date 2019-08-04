17 Slow-Cooker Brunch Recipes Worth Staying In For

Scroll To See More Images

Eating brunch at home is admittedly more work than ordering brunch at a restaurant. But slow-cooker brunch recipes make an at-home brunch party so much easier. There’s no shame in indulging in restaurant brunch when you’re in the mood, but there are definitely benefits to staying home. For one thing, it’s cheaper. Plus, it’s BYOB.

If you want to plan a brunch party but also want to make sure that you don’t lose your mind cooking eggs and baking muffins the morning of, these delicious CrockPot recipes are here to help you out. Many of them can be assembled the night before, so all you need to do before your guests arrive in the morning (or early afternoon) is set out plates and make sure the drink situation is covered. Others have shorter cook times and are best assembled the morning of, but you’ll still have plenty of free time while your slow-cooker does all the work.

So go ahead and invite some friends over for brunch next weekend, then take a look at these delicious slow-cooker brunch recipes and decide which one is calling your name.

1. Scrambled Eggs

This recipe for fluffy slow-cooker scrambled eggs is perfect for feeding a crowd.

2. Potato-Vegetable Breakfast Casserole

This slow-cooker breakfast casserole is a true one-dish wonder—potatoes, veggies, eggs, cheese and bacon all in one slow-cooker.

3. Cinnamon Roll Oatmeal

This fiber-rich slow-cooker breakfast is a great way to have your cinnamon roll and eat oatmeal, too.

4. Overnight Breakfast Sausage Casserole

This simple slow-cooker sausage casserole is great if you have guests and need something ready to eat as soon as they wake up.

5. Cinnamon Roll Casserole

There’s so much more you can do with a can of cinnamon roll dough than just bake it.

6. Farmer’s Breakfast Casserole

Ricotta cheese is the secret ingredient in this meat- and veggie-packed slow-cooker egg casserole.

7. Butternut Squash Shakshuka

This simple tomato and butternut slow-cooker stew with “baked” eggs tastes best with a crusty baguette served on the side.

8. Brown Sugar and Walnut French Toast Casserole

This nutty, buttery slow-cooker French toast casserole is the perfect alternative to restaurant brunch.

9. Gluten-Free Banana’s Foster French Toast

Use gluten-free bread for this slow-cooker banana French toast if you have an allergy, but otherwise regular bread is just fine.

10. Biscuit Breakfast Casserole

Don’t bother baking biscuits and then cooking eggs and bacon. With this breakfast casserole, you can do all of that in the slow cooker.

11. Blueberry Cream Cheese French Toast Bake

Want cheesecake for breakfast? This slow-cooker French toast bake might be the closest you come.

12. Fall Pumpkin French Toast

This slow-cooker bread-based breakfast is the perfect thing to wake up to on a chilly fall day.

13. Creamy Coconut Milk Steel-Cut Oats

These slow-cooker steel-cut oats work for brunch alongside a toppings bar. (You can also make a big batch and reheat it for breakfasts throughout the week.)

14. Cheesy Breakfast Potatoes

One bite of these cheesy slow-cooker breakfast potatoes, and you’ll likely want to eat them for lunch and dinner, too.

15. Raspberry Chocolate French Toast

The fruit-chocolate combo works all the time, but it’s especially great in slow-cooker French toast.

16. Ham, Cheese and Veggie Quiche

Slow-cooker quiche doesn’t need to be complicated.

17. Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal

On Thanksgiving (or any other day of the year), slow-cooker pumpkin pie oatmeal is an excellent breakfast choice.