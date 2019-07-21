15 Slow-Cooker Brownies Recipes You Won’t Be Able to Stop Eating

Scroll To See More Images

Have you ever tried a slow-cooker brownies recipe? If you have, you know that they come out perfectly every time, and that the slow heat of a slow cooker means you can control the gooeyness of your brownies more easily than you can in the oven. If you’re someone who likes chewy edges and oozing center pieces, this is great news.

If you haven’t tried your hand at slow-cooker brownies, rest assured that (like pretty much all slow-cooker recipes) they couldn’t be easier or more beginner-friendly. As long as you follow the directions for cook time and slow-cooker cooker setting (high or low), you’re golden.

The recipes below are all riffs on a basic slow-cooker brownies recipe. Some have fun mix-ins, while others have blondie instead of brownie bases. There’s even a brownie pudding in there, if you’d rather eat dessert with a spoon. No matter what you’re in the mood for, you’d better get going on one of these so that it’s ready in time for that post-dinner sweets craving.

1. Triple Chocolate Pecan Brownies

Pecans and three kinds of chocolate make these decadent slow-cooker brownies totally unbeatable.

2. Chocolate Mint and Aero Bubble Cake

Aero bubbles make these slow-cooker grasshopper-esque brownies what they are, but you can also use Peppermint Patties or Andes Candies.

3. S’mores Brownies

Who needs a campfire when you can make s’mores brownies in the slow cooker?

4. Chocolate Chip Blondies

These dense slow-cooker chocolate chip cookie bars are great when you need dessert but don’t want the full-on chocolate flavor of a regular brownie.

5. Peanut Butter Swirl Brownies

I don’t know if you’ll be able to wait until these slow-cooker peanut butter brownies are done cooking before you dig in. Worst-case scenario, you’ll be spooning warm brownie batter into your mouth.

6. Cream Cheese Brownies

Cream cheese is an obvious slow-cooker brownie mix-in, and it doesn’t disappoint here.

7. Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Blondies

These slow-cooker peanut butter blondies trade a chocolate base for a nutty one.

8. Vegan Brownies With Cherry Sauce

No butter? No problem. You won’t miss it in these gooey slow-cooker vegan brownies.

9. Brownie Bites

These grain-free slow-cooker brownie bites are made delicious by the combination of almond flour, coconut milk, coconut oil and plenty of cocoa.

10. Turtle Brownies

These slow-cooker turtle brownies come out so ooey-gooey, you’ll want to serve them in bowls.

11. Brownie Pudding

Can’t decide between chocolate brownies or a chocolate pudding? This slow-cooker brownie pudding is both.

12. Classic Brownies

These classic slow-cooker brownies aren’t too cakey or too fudgy—they’re just right, every time.

13. Caramel Blondies

Let’s be real: The caramel sauce here is more important than the slow-cooker blondie itself.

14. Nutella Brownies

Nutella makes live better. It makes slow-cooker brownies better, too.

15. Hot Fudge Brownies

Slow-cooker hot fudge brownies, ice cream and extra fudge sauce. What more do you need?