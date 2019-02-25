17 Delicious Slow-Cooker Breakfasts Sure to Simplify Your Mornings

Scroll To See More Images

I love breakfast, and pretty much never start my day without it. That said, I don’t always love cooking breakfast first thing in the morning (let’s be real—who does?), which is where easy slow-cooker breakfast recipes come in. I’ll throw ingredients into my trusty slow-cooker before going to bed, then wake up to a ready-to-go hot breakfast. Yes, something so heavenly actually is within reach.

While it’s true that not every breakfast dish is slow-cooker appropriate, there are plenty that lend themselves perfectly to the slow, gentle heat, and some time on the ‘warm’ setting. Steel-cut oatmeal makes a great slow-cooker breakfast, as do frittatas, potatoes and french toast casseroles. The results may not always be as gorgeous as the photos below make them look, but they’ll certainly always be tasty. Plus, the fact that your slow-cooker breakfast recipe required almost no effort will surely make an already-delicious recipe all the more enjoyable.

If you’re looking to make your mornings a little more streamlined but don’t want to resort to cold overnight oats—or, worse, no breakfast at all—take at peak at these slow-cooker breakfast recipes and choose one to try. I’m sure you’ll love it. (And again, the amount of effort requires is so low that’s it’s kind of a “why not?” situation.)

Cinnamon Roll Oatmeal

You don’t need to get up early to bake in order to taste cinnamon rolls in the morning. This slow-cooker cinnamon roll oatmeal cooks overnight and will be waiting for you when you wake up.

Burrito Breakfast Bowl

A combination of sausage, potatoes, beans, salsa and tons of spices stews together in the slow cooker until the flavors meld perfectly—then, you top everything with an egg for the ultimate slow-cooker breakfast burrito bowl.

Tater Tot Casserole

Who wouldn’t want to wake up to a decadent tater tot casserole smothered with cheese??

Quinoa Oatmeal with Fruit and Honey

Double the whole grain fun with this combination of oats and quinoa. You’ll get a textured bowl of slow-cooker oats with fruit and honey on top.

Hashbrown and Veggie Breakfast Casserole

Hashbrowns, vegetables, eggs, cheese—this slow-cooker breakfast casserole is everything you want and more.

Breakfast Pizza

Yes, slow-cooker breakfast pizza is a thing. And yes, it’s as delightful as it sounds.

Shakshuka

You don’t want to leave eggs in the slow-cooker overnight (they’ll turn to rubber!), but this slow-cooker shakshuka is perfect if you want a late breakfast and have time to crack the eggs in when you wake up.

Summer Frittata

This easy, slow-cooker frittata is packed to the gills with herbs, veggies and cheese.

Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal

Thanks to the year-round availability of canned pumpkin, you can make this easy, slow-cooker pumpkin pie oatmeal anytime you want.

Maple Pumpkin French Toast Casserole

If you need to feed a crowd for breakfast or brunch, there’s no better option than a slow-cooker maple pumpkin french toast casserole.

Breakfast Burritos

To make these slow-cooker breakfast burritos even more accessible, assemble and freeze a full batch for easy reheatable breakfasts.

Blueberry Breakfast Casserole

Why waste time preheating your oven for blueberry muffins, when this slow-cooker blueberry breakfast casserole is just as tasty and will be waiting for you when you wake up?

Breakfast Potatoes

I’ll be honest—I also eat these slow-cooker breakfast potatoes for lunch and dinner.

Savory Oatmeal with Bacon

You’ll have to cook the bacon separately, but this savory slow-cooker oatmeal bowl is totally worth the extra effort.

Frittata Provencal

This rich frittata Provencal has potatoes, goat cheese and tons of flavor.

Spinach and Mozzarella Frittata

An easy way to get your greens in the morning? Make a cheesy, slow-cooker frittata.

Banana French Toast

This whole wheat slow-cooker french toast is made with good-for-you ingredients like bananas and pecans, but sure doesn’t taste too healthy.