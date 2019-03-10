StyleCaster
Share

17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind

by
17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind

Scroll To See More Images

I’m no stranger to slow-cooker recipes, but I’m pretty new to the world of slow-cooker bread “baking.” I’ve had my slow cooker for years, and I use it regularly it for everything from braised meat to root vegetable soup to weekly batches of chicken stock (and so on). But baking in the slow-cooker? That’s something I’d never tried until recently.

I love bread, but it’s never been my friend when it comes to baking from scratch. Quick breads like banana bread, pumpkin bread and cornbread are easy enough, but I can never quite get the yeasted stuff to come out right, so I’d all but given up on it. Then, someone suggested I try my luck with slow-cooker bread. And you know what? I’m sold.

The below 17 slow-cooker bread recipes range from sweet quick breads to savory yeasted breads, so you’re bound to find whatever it is you’re looking for. The process of making each one is a little different, but all are a little more foolproof thanks to the slow-cooker cooking method. If you’re skeptical, go ahead and give one a try—I bet you’ll change your mind.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind | Basic Bread

Knitting Paradise.

No-Knead Yeast Bread

This simple, slow-cooker yeasted bread is easy to make (no messy kneading required!), and works great for toast and sandwiches.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind | Whole Wheat Bread

Brooklyn Farm Girl.

Whole Wheat Bread

Want freshly baked whole wheat bread for breakfast? Make it in the slow cooker overnight.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind | Mozzarella Herb Soda Bread

Baking Queen 74.

Mozzarella Herb Soda Bread

Soda bread is light and just a little tangy. It’s not great for sandwiches, but it works for toast or cheese plates.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind | Nutella Swirl Bread

Artisan Bread in Five.

Nutella Swirl Bread

Be honest—you’re going to make this slow-cooker Nutella swirl bread the second you’re done reading this list.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind | Easy Focaccia

SheKnows.

Easy Focaccia

If you’re looking to impress at a dinner party, this freshly “baked” focaccia bread is the way to go.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind | Rosemary Olive Oil Bread

Host the Toast.

Rosemary Olive Oil Bread

No surprise, this rosemary slow-cooker bread is great for dipping in olive oil. But it’s also perfect with a little bit of cheese melted on top, or as a side to a veggie-packed lunch salad.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind | No-Rise Basil Pesto Bread

Diethood.

No-Rise Basil Pesto Bread

This herby, slow-cooker bread tastes amazing, but the best part might be how good it’ll make your kitchen smell!

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind | Garlic Parmesan Pull-Apart Bread

The Country Cook.

Garlic Parmesan Pull-Apart Bread

Pull-apart bread is perfect for a dinner crowd, but no shame if you’re making it just for you.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind | Spinach and Feta Focaccia

Baking Queen 74.

Spinach and Feta Focaccia

It’s not wrong to think of this slow-cooker spinach and feta focaccia as a veggie-topped, from-scratch pizza. (Which, yum.)

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind | Monkey Bread

Baked by an Introvert.

Monkey Bread

if you’re in need of a sweeter bread that both kids and adults will love, look no further than simple monkey bread.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind | Dinner Rolls

Living Sweet Moments.

Dinner Rolls

There’s just something about soft, warm dinner rolls—you know?

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind | Pumpkin Bread with Cream Cheese Swirl

Number 2 Pencil.

Pumpkin Bread with Cream Cheese Swirl

OK sure, this slow-cooker pumpkin bread is more like a cake. But, it’s perfect for breakfast, and it’ll be ready the second you wake up.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind | Garlic Parmesan Pull-Apart Bread

The Frugal Girls.

Garlic Parmesan Pull-Apart Bread

You know those garlic knots you get from really great pizzerias? This pull-apart bread is just like those.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind | Cornbread

Fuss-Free Flavors.

Cornbread

Cornbread is easy to make in the oven, but even easier in a slow cooker.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind | Banana Bread

A Magical Mess.

Banana Bread

Overripe bananas are an inevitability of being someone who buys bananas, but this slow-cooker banana bread means you really have no reason to ever let them go to waste.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind | Pumpkin Monkey Bread

Life Made Sweeter.

Pumpkin Monkey Bread

It’s hard to say whether this slow-cooker pumpkin monkey bread is breakfast or dessert, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind | Tomato Paprika Bread

Baking Queen 74.

Tomato Paprika Bread

All bread is good bread, but if you want to shake up your usual carb routine, this tomato paprika bread is a little more exciting than plain old white bread.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share