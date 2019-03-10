17 Slow-Cooker Breads That Honestly Kind of Blow My Mind

Scroll To See More Images

I’m no stranger to slow-cooker recipes, but I’m pretty new to the world of slow-cooker bread “baking.” I’ve had my slow cooker for years, and I use it regularly it for everything from braised meat to root vegetable soup to weekly batches of chicken stock (and so on). But baking in the slow-cooker? That’s something I’d never tried until recently.

I love bread, but it’s never been my friend when it comes to baking from scratch. Quick breads like banana bread, pumpkin bread and cornbread are easy enough, but I can never quite get the yeasted stuff to come out right, so I’d all but given up on it. Then, someone suggested I try my luck with slow-cooker bread. And you know what? I’m sold.

The below 17 slow-cooker bread recipes range from sweet quick breads to savory yeasted breads, so you’re bound to find whatever it is you’re looking for. The process of making each one is a little different, but all are a little more foolproof thanks to the slow-cooker cooking method. If you’re skeptical, go ahead and give one a try—I bet you’ll change your mind.

No-Knead Yeast Bread

This simple, slow-cooker yeasted bread is easy to make (no messy kneading required!), and works great for toast and sandwiches.

Whole Wheat Bread

Want freshly baked whole wheat bread for breakfast? Make it in the slow cooker overnight.

Mozzarella Herb Soda Bread

Soda bread is light and just a little tangy. It’s not great for sandwiches, but it works for toast or cheese plates.

Nutella Swirl Bread

Be honest—you’re going to make this slow-cooker Nutella swirl bread the second you’re done reading this list.

Easy Focaccia

If you’re looking to impress at a dinner party, this freshly “baked” focaccia bread is the way to go.

Rosemary Olive Oil Bread

No surprise, this rosemary slow-cooker bread is great for dipping in olive oil. But it’s also perfect with a little bit of cheese melted on top, or as a side to a veggie-packed lunch salad.

No-Rise Basil Pesto Bread

This herby, slow-cooker bread tastes amazing, but the best part might be how good it’ll make your kitchen smell!

Garlic Parmesan Pull-Apart Bread

Pull-apart bread is perfect for a dinner crowd, but no shame if you’re making it just for you.

Spinach and Feta Focaccia

It’s not wrong to think of this slow-cooker spinach and feta focaccia as a veggie-topped, from-scratch pizza. (Which, yum.)

Monkey Bread

if you’re in need of a sweeter bread that both kids and adults will love, look no further than simple monkey bread.

Dinner Rolls

There’s just something about soft, warm dinner rolls—you know?

Pumpkin Bread with Cream Cheese Swirl

OK sure, this slow-cooker pumpkin bread is more like a cake. But, it’s perfect for breakfast, and it’ll be ready the second you wake up.

Cornbread

Cornbread is easy to make in the oven, but even easier in a slow cooker.

Banana Bread

Overripe bananas are an inevitability of being someone who buys bananas, but this slow-cooker banana bread means you really have no reason to ever let them go to waste.

Pumpkin Monkey Bread

It’s hard to say whether this slow-cooker pumpkin monkey bread is breakfast or dessert, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Tomato Paprika Bread

All bread is good bread, but if you want to shake up your usual carb routine, this tomato paprika bread is a little more exciting than plain old white bread.