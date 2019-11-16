All the Best Slow-Cooker Black Friday Deals Coming Your Way

Scroll To See More Images

For all you chili-loving, soup-adoring and meal-prepping slow cooker fans out there, consider this your one-stop shop for all things slow cooker Black Friday 2019 deals. As soon as the weather begins to cool off, everyone and their mother pulls out the slow cooker, ready to make some delicious autumnal and wintry treats (in just four to six hours).

Yes, the slow cooker has become the go-to way to create chili, soups, stews and so much more (seriously, you’d be amazed at how many slow-cooker recipes there are in the world. Whatever dish you want to make, you can probably whip it up in a slow cooker), but there are so many different types and sizes out there—which one do you choose?

Whether it’s a fancy slow cooker with browning capabilities or a small and simple slow cooker to keep in your tiny apartment, the Black Friday slow cooker sales are sure to help you find what you want—without breaking the bank.

Stores and sites like Walmart, Williams Sonoma, Amazon and Target always have what you need in the slow cooker department, and their Black Friday 2019 sales are bound to be no joke.

Below, we’ve gathered information on each of these retailers’ Black Friday deals, so you can shop for a new slow cooker with peace of mind (and a few extra dollars in your wallet).

Walmart—

Walmart is always the go-to place for incredible Black Friday deals, so it only makes sense to find your next slow cooker there. While Walmart hasn’t released information on whether or not they’ll be marking down their slow cookers, have no fear. Several slow cookers at Walmart have already been reduced in price. With myriad slow cookers under $20, you can’t go wrong.

Williams Sonoma—

Any aspiring chef knows that Williams Sonoma is the perfect higher-end retailer at which to school kitchen supplies. If you’re in the market for a more luxurious slow cooker, Williams Sonoma is the place you want to check out on Black Friday. While the brand hasn’t released their deals quite yet, their entire online store is 20 percent off right now, so you can score a Williams Sonoma slow cooker on sale before Black Friday even begins.

Amazon—

Amazon Black Friday isn’t typically one day of deals. The company releases new deals every single day. So, of course, there are bound to be myriad upcoming slow cooker sales. In fact, the Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker shown below is already on sale for Black Friday. Amazon deals are always the ones to watch, so if you have your eye on a specific slow cooker, better start tracking it now.

Target—

Target is slowly releasing its upcoming Black Friday deals, but we already know they’re going to be good. With new deals out each week, Target’s Black Friday sale is sure to have some major deals on slow cookers. Keep your eyes out on the two classic slow cookers below.

