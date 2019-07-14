13 Slow-Cooker Biscuit Recipes Worth Waking Up For

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve never thought to make slow-cooker biscuits before, you’re not alone. Slow-cooker stew? Obviously. Chili? Everyone’s tried that. Bread? A little out-of-the-box, but sure. Slow-cooker biscuits, though? Now, that’s something new. The reason that the slow-cooker biscuit thing works so well is that you can use canned biscuit dough as a base for any number of recipes. It’s perfect for sweet monkey bread, and for more traditional savory dishes like biscuits and gravy. (You can also make your own biscuit dough, as some of the recipes below suggest, but don’t feel obligated.)

Whether you’re in the mood for something savory or something sweet, there’s a biscuit-based slow-cooker recipe that will fit the bill.

1. Biscuits and Gravy

Classic biscuits and sausage gravy get the slow-cooker treatment in this simple recipe.

2. Biscuit Breakfast Casserole

This cheesy, meat-filled breakfast casserole is worth waking up for.

3. Bacon Bubble Bread

Bacon bubble bread is as tasty and pillowy as it sounds.

4. Blueberry Cobbler

Perfect for dessert or a sweet breakfast, this blueberry cobbler is made with canned biscuit dough.

5. Chicken Gravy and Biscuits

When you’re sick of meat and potatoes, try chicken and biscuits.

6. Chicken and Dumplings

If you want a soup-casserole hybrid that’s easy to make with canned biscuit dough, try chicken and dumplings.

7. Apple Monkey Bread

Instead of overdosing on pumpkin spice in the fall, opt for simple apple monkey bread.

8. Chocolate Caramel Monkey Bread

Jazz up plain biscuit dough with chocolate and some store-bought caramels for this easy monkey bread.

9. Garlic-Parmesan Pull-Apart Bread

Biscuits, or garlic rolls? You decide.

10. Turtle Monkey Bread

This sticky-sweet monkey bread gets some extra pizzazz from pecans.

11. Bacon and Biscuit Breakfast Casserole

Eggs are the glue that hold this bacon-biscuit casserole together.

12. Classic Monkey Bread

Not in the mood for caramel or chocolate? Give this old-school monkey bread a try.

