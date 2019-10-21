17 Slow-Cooker Beef Recipes That Anyone Can Make

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re a slow-cooker devotee, you probably have several slow-cooker beef recipes up your sleeve already. Still, it never hurts to diversify your repertoire a little bit and maybe learn a few things along the way! I mean, that’s the magic of recipe roundups, isn’t it? Having a slew of new and easy recipes at your fingertips, in case you get bored of the same old meals you keep whipping up. Sigh. Aren’t you just grateful to have us?

The slow-cooker beef recipes below cover everything (from stews to sandwiches) and feature all different cuts of beef. In general, tougher cuts of meat are best for slow-cooking because the fibers have a chance to break down and tenderize as the meat slowly cooks. That’s great news, because these cuts are also less expensive than things like steaks and prime rib roasts.

The next time you don’t know what to make for dinner, pick one of the slow-cooker recipes below and have at it. Throw everything together in the morning, set the machine and dinner will be ready when you are!

And P.S. If beef just isn’t cutting it for ya, we have a roundup of slow-cooker chicken recipes, too. (You’re welcome.)

Pot Roast

Invite friends over for a pot roast!

Italian Beef Sandwiches

These Italian beef sandwiches are a favorite of kids and adults alike.

Spicy Asian Beef

Whip up some brown rice to go alongside this spicy Asian beef, and dinner is good to go.

Mongolian Beef

This sweet, satisfying Mongolian beef is better than takeout.

Beef Ramen

There’s nothing like hot ramen on a cold day.

Beef Barbacoa

On taco night, whip up a batch of easy beef barbacoa.

Hungarian Beef Goulash

Boil egg noodles to soak up all of this sauce beef goulash.

BBQ Roast Beef

This grill-less beef is a game-changer.

Beef and Broccoli

If beef and broccoli is your favorite Chinese takeout dish, you might as well learn how to make it at home.

Italian Meatballs

Slow-cooker spaghetti and meatballs, coming right up.

Beef Short Ribs

Short ribs are a little pricier than other cuts—but they’re tender, flavorful and easy to pair with anything.

Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed peppers are a tried-and-true classic that never gets old.

Beef Bourguignon

Julia Child didn’t make her beef bourguignon in a slow-cooker, but that doesn’t mean you can’t.

Beef Tips and Gravy

These super simple beef tips are a kid-friendly meal that freezes easily.

Ropa Vieja

This Cuban beef dish is made with beef, tomatoes, spices, veggies and Spanish olives for a briny kick.

Beef Ragu

Make pasta night extra special with a braised beef ragù.

Beef Stroganoff

The ultimate cold-weather comfort food? Beef stroganoff.