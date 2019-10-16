15 Slow-Cooker Apple Recipes for When You Come Home From the Orchard

Scroll To See More Images

Going apple picking is a classic fall pastime, but figuring out what to do with a 10-pound bag of fruit can be a challenge. Enter: slow-cooker apple recipes. Whether you just got home from the orchard or you just got a little apple-happy at the supermarket, slow-cooker apple recipes can solve all your problems—and deliciously, at that.

The great thing is apples are so versatile, so these slow-cooker recipes range from breakfast to dinner to dessert to condiments. There’s apple crisp for sweets fans, apple oatmeal for early risers, apple pulled pork for meat fanatics, and a perfect apple butter recipe for anyone who wants to spread apple flavor on pretty much everything. (And hey, if you’re not feeling apple recipes this fall, we’ve got you covered with pumpkin dinner recipes, instead.)

No matter what mood you’re in, bookmark this list for whenever you find yourself with a few too many apples on hand. Your slow-cooker will help solve the problem in no time!

Apple Crisp

Thanks to the grain topping, you can get away with eating this apple crisp for breakfast.

Apple Pie Filling

Skip the canned stuff, and stock your freezer with this slow-cooker apple pie filling, instead.

Apple Cobbler

This sweet apple cobbler treat is just a slow cook away!

Honey-Apple Pork Loin

Want to turn your apple haul into something savory? This pork loin is a great bet.

Apple Butter

Sweet, smooth apple butter is a great way to stretch fall flavors throughout the year.

Apple Butter Pulled Pork

Make the apple butter recipe listed above, then use it in this tender pulled pork.

Overnight Apple-Cinnamon Oats

These slow-cooked oats will have you bounding out of bed in the morning.

Butterscotch Apple Crisp

If you love caramel apples, you’ll love this butterscotch apple crisp.

Apple Cider

Slice as many apples as you like to decorate this simple, warm apple cider.

Fried Apples

This popular Southern side dish of “fried” apples is so easy to make in the slow cooker.

Apple Porridge

Forget packaged oatmeal, this apple porridge is what’s for breakfast tomorrow.

Apple Dump Cake

No time to mix a batter? Make a dump cake instead.

Caramel Apple Dip

Cinnamon pita chips are the perfect scoop for this caramel apple dip.

Sweet Potato, Apple, and Turmeric Soup

This nutrient-packed, super-satisfying soup needs a spot in your fall recipe repertoire.

Applesauce

Last but not least: Classic applesauce!