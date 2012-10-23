Want: The Perfect Slouchy (And Soft!) Velvet Crewneck

What: Rebecca Taylor’s super-soft velvet crewneck

Why: We love the idea of an elevated sweatshirt — it’s both comfy and totally chic (and the subtle teal color is a pleasant departure from black).

How: We love how it’s styled here, with a swingy skirt. Throw on a pair of black tights and you’ve got a perfect fall outfit. Of course, it’ll also pair perfectly with anything from skinny black jeans to slouchy trousers (but —unless you’re going for a early-aughts track suit look–we might suggest thinking twice about teaming this up with a pair of velour sweatpants).

Rebecca Taylor Velvet Crewneck, $275; at Rebecca Taylor