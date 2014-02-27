StyleCaster
Share

12 Witty Slogan Pieces to Shop Right Now for Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

12 Witty Slogan Pieces to Shop Right Now for Spring

Meghan Blalock
by
12 Witty Slogan Pieces to Shop Right Now for Spring
12 Start slideshow

As we’ve noted, slogans are here to stay. Not only did we spot them in abundance all over the Fall 2014 runways this month, but even before that, designers showed their fondness for them last September during the Spring 2014 season. And, as expected, retailers have followed suit, stocking their e-shelves with plenty of witty sayings to choose from.

MORE: How to Wear Spring’s Athletic Trend

We managed to round up 12 solid slogans that run the gamut from downright bold—”OVER IT” in giant, thick font—to understated and clever—Britney Spears bashing in a car window with the title of her song “Everytime” printed above the image.

MORE: Spring Trend Preview

Click through the gallery to see our slogan picks for Spring!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12

Overdress slogan tee, $26; at Boohoo

Brian Lichtenberg Homiés sweatshirt, $126; at Far Fetch

Untitled & Co. Britney Spears Everytime sweatshirt, $130; at Browns Fashion

Photo: Photographer:

Isabel Marant Aloha Hawaii Embroidered Silk Top, $518; at The Outnet

Monki Get Into It Crop Top, $15; at ASOS

Milly Sorry I'm Not Sorry tee, $90; at Nordstrom

Déjà Vu tee, $26; at ASOS

Times Are Hard tote, $24l at Luxury Brand LA

Over It sweatshirt, $56; at Topshop

Vero Moda Advisory tee, $38; at ASOS

C'est Chic tee, $5; at Simons

Etre Cecile Fresh Air sweatshirt, $220; at Harrods

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Perforated Leather Pieces

10 Perforated Leather Pieces
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share