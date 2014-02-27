12 Witty Slogan Pieces to Shop Right Now for Spring

As we’ve noted, slogans are here to stay. Not only did we spot them in abundance all over the Fall 2014 runways this month, but even before that, designers showed their fondness for them last September during the Spring 2014 season. And, as expected, retailers have followed suit, stocking their e-shelves with plenty of witty sayings to choose from.

We managed to round up 12 solid slogans that run the gamut from downright bold—”OVER IT” in giant, thick font—to understated and clever—Britney Spears bashing in a car window with the title of her song “Everytime” printed above the image.

Click through the gallery to see our slogan picks for Spring!