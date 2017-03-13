StyleCaster
Leah Faye Cooper
Photo: Zara

Great pieces are all about the details—the cool buttons on an otherwise plain shirt, or a bit of lace trimming the hem of a skirt. It’s these details that we have in mind as we prep our spring wardrobes, and one that we’re especially fond of right now is slit sleeves. The style isn’t new or necessarily trending, which is part of the appeal. Slit-sleeve dresses are among pieces that always look fresh and elevated, regardless of when you have them in rotation.

From special occasion gowns and party dresses to styles you can wear to work, ahead are 15 slit-sleeve dresses to shop right now, brought to us by Asos, Zara, Mango, and more.

Eloquii Tie Neck Split-Sleeve Dress, $110.90; at Eloquii

Photo: Eloquii

Forever 21 Reverse M-Slit Maxi Wrap Dress, $39.99 (was $58.00); at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Halston Heritage Printed Split-Sleeve Dress, $345 (was $138); at Blomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's

River Island Charcoal Split-Shoulder Dress, $40 (was $64); at River Island

Photo: River Island

Lulus Shifting Dears Floral Print Long Sleeve Dress, $44; at Lulus

Photo: Lulus

Asos Shift Dress With Split Sleeve and Tie Detail, $24 (was $61); at Asos

Photo: Asos

Juan Carlos Obando Silk Wraparound Gown, $1,795; at Barneys

Photo: Barneys

Bec & Bridge Rosewood Dress, $370; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve

Xscape Embellished Cuff Blouson Jersey Dress, $188; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Missguided Grey V-Plunge Knot Split-Sleeve Midi Dress, $51; at Missguided

Photo: Missguided

Free People Medusa Midi Dress, $129.95 (was $228); at Free People

Photo: Free People

Wilfred Free Aamito Dress, $98; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Zara Dress With open Sleeves, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Cushnie Et Ochs Gina Pencil Dress, $1,595; at Intermix

Photo: Intermix

Mango Polka-dot dress, $79.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

