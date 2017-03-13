Great pieces are all about the details—the cool buttons on an otherwise plain shirt, or a bit of lace trimming the hem of a skirt. It’s these details that we have in mind as we prep our spring wardrobes, and one that we’re especially fond of right now is slit sleeves. The style isn’t new or necessarily trending, which is part of the appeal. Slit-sleeve dresses are among pieces that always look fresh and elevated, regardless of when you have them in rotation.

From special occasion gowns and party dresses to styles you can wear to work, ahead are 15 slit-sleeve dresses to shop right now, brought to us by Asos, Zara, Mango, and more.