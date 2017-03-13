Great pieces are all about the details—the cool buttons on an otherwise plain shirt, or a bit of lace trimming the hem of a skirt. It’s these details that we have in mind as we prep our spring wardrobes, and one that we’re especially fond of right now is slit sleeves. The style isn’t new or necessarily trending, which is part of the appeal. Slit-sleeve dresses are among pieces that always look fresh and elevated, regardless of when you have them in rotation.
From special occasion gowns and party dresses to styles you can wear to work, ahead are 15 slit-sleeve dresses to shop right now, brought to us by Asos, Zara, Mango, and more.
Eloquii Tie Neck Split-Sleeve Dress, $110.90; at Eloquii
Eloquii
Forever 21 Reverse M-Slit Maxi Wrap Dress, $39.99 (was $58.00); at Forever 21
Forever 21
Halston Heritage Printed Split-Sleeve Dress, $345 (was $138); at Blomingdale's
Bloomingdale's
River Island Charcoal Split-Shoulder Dress, $40 (was $64); at River Island
River Island
Lulus Shifting Dears Floral Print Long Sleeve Dress, $44; at Lulus
Lulus
Asos Shift Dress With Split Sleeve and Tie Detail, $24 (was $61); at Asos
Asos
Juan Carlos Obando Silk Wraparound Gown, $1,795; at Barneys
Barneys
Bec & Bridge Rosewood Dress, $370; at Revolve
Revolve
Xscape Embellished Cuff Blouson Jersey Dress, $188; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Missguided Grey V-Plunge Knot Split-Sleeve Midi Dress, $51; at Missguided
Missguided
Free People Medusa Midi Dress, $129.95 (was $228); at Free People
Free People
Wilfred Free Aamito Dress, $98; at Aritzia
Aritzia
Zara Dress With open Sleeves, $49.90; at Zara
Zara
Cushnie Et Ochs Gina Pencil Dress, $1,595; at Intermix
Intermix
Mango Polka-dot dress, $79.99; at Mango
Mango