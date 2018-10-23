Slit-Sleeve Blazers Are the Celeb-Approved Way to Wear a Power Suit

The power suit is an undoubtedly iconic clothing item. And as with any tried-and-true piece, it’s been reimagined time and time again—rendered in vibrant colors, dynamic prints and textured fabrics. But the latest iteration of the power suit plays with a different element: the item’s silhouette.

Over the last week, both Beyoncé and Olivia Munn have stepped out in eye-catching power suits. Bey’s was houndstooth—a gray base featuring teeny-tiny triangles of brown and black. Her pants subtly flared below the knee, and she topped off her look with bold accessories like a red and yellow striped handbag and kitschy Coco Chanel brooch.

Munn’s power suit, on the other hand, was a crisp white. And she kept her ensemble simple by pairing it with matching white heels.

Though the looks offered a stark contrast to one another, they had one key element in common: They both featured slit sleeves.

I’ve been on the power suit beat for a while now, and slit-sleeve blazers have fully evaded my radar—until now. (When two very different stars with two very different aesthetics tackle the same trend in a single week, you take note.)

Not only do slit sleeves provide an exciting twist on a classic staple, but they also offer a healthy dose of functionality. Blazers—especially fitted ones—can seriously limit your mobility; lift your arms, and you risk disrupting your entire look. Slit sleeves are the power suit equivalent of unbuttoning the cuffs on your button-down or jean jacket: They free your arms to move about as they please.

Though this sartorial choice is both excitingly edgy and delightfully practical, slit-sleeve blazers are in surprisingly short supply. We’ve saved you the perusing and pulled our favorites, below. (And yes, the exact suit Beyoncé wore is included in our roundup.)

