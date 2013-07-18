So Long, Sneaker Wedges: Why Slip-On Sneakers Are The Next Big Trend

When It-girls the world over first started traipsing (or, rather, stomping) around in Isabel Marant’s wedge sneakers early last year, a revolution was set into motion.

Despite the fact that wedge sneakers are clunky, space age-y, and generally somewhat unsightly, we saw every retailer under the sun quickly create their own version at every price point imaginable, which in turn prompted the trend to travel a familiar trajectory, going from top editors, to street style stars, to fashion bloggers, to everyday fashion lovers, to bargain shoppers, to mall-crawling teenagers. And thus, the sneaker wedge became a thing that existed well beyond the plugged-in and cash-rich confines of the fashion industry.

Alas, like all trickle-down trends, the ubiquity of the sneaker wedge among the fashion set waned fairly quickly, as the style was no longer in demand, special, or status-y. (Interestingly, here in New York, a great deal of local consignment shops have been advertising that they’re actively seeking the style, which means even they know that folks are looking to unload their sneaker wedges.)

Obviously, when one trend goes out the window, another swiftly swoops in, and judging by a host of street style pics, fashion campaigns, and e-commerce sites, we’re guessing the slip-on sneaker is the new sneaker wedge.

While the slip-on silhouette isn’t, in fact, new—it’s long been favored by skateboarders, grunge-lovers, and pretty much everyone in the ’90s—it’s never truly been embraced by the couture crowd, until now.

Not surprisingly, Céline—the arbiter of everything that’s cool and coveted these days—was an early adopter of the fashion slip-on sneaker, releasing $720 ponyhair versions as part of it’s spring/summer 2012 collection, swiftly followed by a near-exact all-black iteration by Zara, which was favored by a variety of hip fashion bloggers the world over, and which sold out in the blink of an eye last winter.