Summer Espadrilles: 20 Amazing Pairs To Buy Now

Perrie Samotin
Resist as so many of us may, there’s absolutely no denying that even the most comfortable pair of heels or adorable leather flats can occasionally cause us some discomfort—too tight, too high, too flat, or too narrow. Yet, wearing a pair of   sneakers every day isn’t exactly at the top of our to-do list, either.

Luckily, there’s a plethora of footwear options that are both comfortable and stylish, and the mighty flat espadrille leads the pack. The style—characterized by a raffia or straw sole and easy slip-on design—can be worn to work, to run errands, and for a night out all summer long. Unlike a pair of clunky running shoes, espadrilles add a cool touch to pretty much any outfit, from denim cutoffs and sundresses, to cropped trousers and tailored bermuda shorts.

From cool embroidery from labels like Christian Louboutin, Zara, and Manebi, to classic summer offerings from brands like Soludos, Michael Kors, and Keds, there’s a flat summer espadrille for every taste and price point!

Click on through and shop 20 pairs of stylish summer espadrilles, and let us know: Which pair is your favorite?

Manebi Antigua Espadrilles, $97; at Matches

Pour La Victoire Bailey Espadrilles, $53; at Neiman Marcus

Enzo Angiolini Austyn Espadrille, $31.50; at Lord & Taylor

Penelope Chilvers Anchor Espadrille, $87; at Matches

Manebi La Havana Espadrille, $47; at FarFetch

Colors of California Espadrilles, $49; at Yoox

Christian Louboutin Galia Canvas Espadrilles, $425; at Net-a-Porter

Nine West Maxi Espadrille, $49; at Nine West

Soludos Ombre Originals in Washed Rainbow, $36; at Soludos

Giambattista Valli Leopard Espadrille, $157; at FarFetch

Prism Peach Suede Leather Espadrille, $188; at Matches

Ethnic Pattern Espadrille, $19.99; at Zara

River Island Striped Espadrilles, $17; at ASOS

Castaner Novelty Print Espadrille, $205; at Marissa Collections

ASOS Jolly Slingback Espadrilles, $11.88; at ASOS

AEO Espadrille, $24.95; at American Eagle 

Collection Privee? Espadrilles, $178; at Shoescribe

Belle By Sigerson Morrison Espadrille, $79; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Pollini Leather Espadrilles, $142; at Saks Fifth Avenue

MICHAEL Michael Kors Meg Espadrilles, $33; at Neiman Marcus

