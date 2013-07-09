Summer Espadrilles: 20 Amazing Pairs To Buy Now

Resist as so many of us may, there’s absolutely no denying that even the most comfortable pair of heels or adorable leather flats can occasionally cause us some discomfort—too tight, too high, too flat, or too narrow. Yet, wearing a pair of sneakers every day isn’t exactly at the top of our to-do list, either.

Luckily, there’s a plethora of footwear options that are both comfortable and stylish, and the mighty flat espadrille leads the pack. The style—characterized by a raffia or straw sole and easy slip-on design—can be worn to work, to run errands, and for a night out all summer long. Unlike a pair of clunky running shoes, espadrilles add a cool touch to pretty much any outfit, from denim cutoffs and sundresses, to cropped trousers and tailored bermuda shorts.

From cool embroidery from labels like Christian Louboutin, Zara, and Manebi, to classic summer offerings from brands like Soludos, Michael Kors, and Keds, there’s a flat summer espadrille for every taste and price point!

Click on through and shop 20 pairs of stylish summer espadrilles, and let us know: Which pair is your favorite?

