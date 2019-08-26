Anything-but-Average Ways to Wear a Slinky Slip Dress

Ah, the slip dress: a ’90s trend come back to haunt me in 2019. I don’t actually have anything against the slip dress, but I’ve always had trouble figuring out ways to wear one that didn’t make me feel like I was a) walking around naked or b) wearing pajamas outside of the house. I wasn’t totally expecting the trend to come back in style, but it looks like it’s here to stay, so I went in search of slip dress outfit ideas I could actually, probably pull off in real life. Luckily, I found some. In fact, I found quite a lot of slip dress outfit inspiration out there. I no longer fear feeling naked or looking like I walked outside in a nightgown.
Turns out, it’s pretty easy to rock the slip dress trend. Pair your favorite slip dress with a plain white tee for those sweltering summer days or wear it over a turtleneck once the weather cools off (if it ever does). Slip dresses are surprisingly versatile, and you can definitely wear the same one in both summer and fall. Just add a leather jacket for chilly nights or a blazer for work meetings. However you style these slip dresses, you’re definitely going to look chic AF.
Because I, myself, needed some major inspiration, I went out and found 29 street style-approved slip dress outfit ideas perfect for the end of summer and transitioning into fall. The possibilities seem to be endless, but I’ll start with these for now. Gotta dip your toes in the water first, am I right?! So go forth and try something new this season.
1. Slip Dress Layered Over Sweatshirt + Statement Earrings
2. Slip Dress + Long Blazer
3. Slip Dress Layered Over Turtleneck + Coat + Sneakers
4. Slip Dress + Sneakers + Camera Bag
5. Slip Dress + a Touch of Neon
6. Patterned Slip Dress + Plain White Tee
7. Red Hot Slip Dress
8. Pink Slip Dress + Headband + Statement Heels
9. Vintage Black Slip Dress
10. Maxi Slip Dress + Flip Flops
11. Metallic Slip Dress + Bold Bag
12. Sheer Slip Dress
13. Maxi Slip Dress + Red Lip
14. Slip Dress + Layered Necklaces + Heels
15. Slip Dress + Leather Jacket
16. Pattern Clashing
17. Silky Slip Dress + Open-Toed Heels
18. Polka Dot Slip Dress + Plain White Tee
19. Slip Dress + Statement Necklace + High Socks
20. LBD, but Make It Slip
21. Animal Print Slip Dress + ’90s Crimped Hair
22. Lacy Slip Dress + Oversized Bag
23. Slip Dress Under Tied Button Down
24. Patterned Slip Dress + Sneakers + Bright Bag
25. Slip Dress with Fur + Heeled Boots + Statement Bag