Anything-but-Average Ways to Wear a Slinky Slip Dress

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Shutterstock/Cierra Miller.

Ah, the slip dress: a ’90s trend come back to haunt me in 2019. I don’t actually have anything against the slip dress, but I’ve always had trouble figuring out ways to wear one that didn’t make me feel like I was a) walking around naked or b) wearing pajamas outside of the house. I wasn’t totally expecting the trend to come back in style, but it looks like it’s here to stay, so I went in search of slip dress outfit ideas I could actually, probably pull off in real life. Luckily, I found some. In fact, I found quite a lot of slip dress outfit inspiration out there. I no longer fear feeling naked or looking like I walked outside in a nightgown.

Turns out, it’s pretty easy to rock the slip dress trend. Pair your favorite slip dress with a plain white tee for those sweltering summer days or wear it over a turtleneck once the weather cools off (if it ever does). Slip dresses are surprisingly versatile, and you can definitely wear the same one in both summer and fall. Just add a leather jacket for chilly nights or a blazer for work meetings. However you style these slip dresses, you’re definitely going to look chic AF.

Because I, myself, needed some major inspiration, I went out and found 29 street style-approved slip dress outfit ideas perfect for the end of summer and transitioning into fall. The possibilities seem to be endless, but I’ll start with these for now. Gotta dip your toes in the water first, am I right?! So go forth and try something new this season.

Dvora/Shutterstock.

1. Slip Dress Layered Over Sweatshirt + Statement Earrings

Shutterstock.

2. Slip Dress + Long Blazer

Shutterstock.

3. Slip Dress Layered Over Turtleneck + Coat + Sneakers

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock.

4. Slip Dress + Sneakers + Camera Bag

Dominique Maitre/WWD/Shutterstock.

5. Slip Dress + a Touch of Neon

Shutterstock.

6. Patterned Slip Dress + Plain White Tee

MediaPunch/Shutterstock.

7. Red Hot Slip Dress

Shutterstock.

8. Pink Slip Dress + Headband + Statement Heels

Matt Baron/Shutterstock.

9. Vintage Black Slip Dress

Shutterstock.

10. Maxi Slip Dress + Flip Flops

Richard Young/Shutterstock.

11. Metallic Slip Dress + Bold Bag

Shutterstock.

12. Sheer Slip Dress

imageSPACE/Shutterstock.

13. Maxi Slip Dress + Red Lip

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock.

14. Slip Dress + Layered Necklaces + Heels

AFF-USA/Shutterstock.

15. Slip Dress + Leather Jacket

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock.

16. Pattern Clashing

Can Nguyen/Shutterstock.

17. Silky Slip Dress + Open-Toed Heels

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock.

18. Polka Dot Slip Dress + Plain White Tee

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock.

19. Slip Dress + Statement Necklace + High Socks

Rob Latour/Shutterstock.

20. LBD, but Make It Slip

Stephen Coke/Shutterstock.

21. Animal Print Slip Dress + ’90s Crimped Hair

Jack Dredd/Shutterstock.

22. Lacy Slip Dress + Oversized Bag

Chris Allerton/Shutterstock.

23. Slip Dress Under Tied Button Down

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

24. Patterned Slip Dress + Sneakers + Bright Bag

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock.

25. Slip Dress with Fur + Heeled Boots + Statement Bag

Vincenzo Landi/IPA/Shutterstock.

26. Simple Maxi Slip Dress + Gold Heels

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock.

27. Mini Slip Dress + Statement Earrings

Andreas Branch/Variety/Shutterstock.

28. Metallic Slip Dress + Nude Heels

RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock.

29. Slip Dress + Denim Shirt + Hat

