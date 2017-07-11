11 Pairs of Slingback Shoes to Wear This Summer

At this point, we all know trends are cyclical, what comes around goes around, everything old is new again, etc. etc. But it’s always interesting when we see one trend that we though we put to bed more than a decade ago make its way back onto the runway—and then back into our closets. Case in point: slingback shoes.

As the trend cycle would have it, slingbacks—more specifically, low-heeled pumps with a behind-the-ankle strap—are enjoying a moment in the spotlight again. Whether you wear them with a pleated midi skirt, jeans, or even a breezy summer dress, they’re super-easy to pull off thanks to the way they elongate the leg. But because we’ll guess you didn’t keep all the shoes you wore in 1997 in pristine condition, we found 11 new iterations of the slingback trend to shop now. See our favorites ahead!