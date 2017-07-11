StyleCaster
Share

11 Pairs of Slingback Shoes to Wear This Summer

What's hot
StyleCaster

11 Pairs of Slingback Shoes to Wear This Summer

Lauren Caruso
by
11 Pairs of Slingback Shoes to Wear This Summer
11 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

At this point, we all know trends are cyclical, what comes around goes around, everything old is new again, etc. etc. But it’s always interesting when we see one trend that we though we put to bed more than a decade ago make its way back onto the runway—and then back into our closets. Case in point: slingback shoes.

MORE: 31 Cool Summer Outfit Ideas to Copy This Month

As the trend cycle would have it, slingbacks—more specifically, low-heeled pumps with a behind-the-ankle strap—are enjoying a moment in the spotlight again. Whether you wear them with a pleated midi skirt, jeans, or even a breezy summer dress, they’re super-easy to pull off thanks to the way they elongate the leg. But because we’ll guess you didn’t keep all the shoes you wore in 1997 in pristine condition, we found 11 new iterations of the slingback trend to shop now. See our favorites ahead!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11
The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: By Far Scandi Shoes

By Far Scandi Shoes, $289; at The Frankie Shop

Photo: The Frankie Shop
The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: Aldo Valterra Slingback

Aldo Valterra Slingback, $29.98; at Aldo

Photo: Aldo
The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: Zara Slingback High Heels

Zara Slingback High Heels, $59.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: Tabitha Simmons Ined Metallic Leather Pumps

Tabitha Simmons Ined Metallic Leather Pumps, $675; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York
The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: Topshop Georgia Slingback Heels

Topshop Georgia Slingback Heels, $100; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: Oak Fort Light Blue Slingback Sandal

Oak + Fort Light Blue Slingback Sandal, $68; at Oak + Fort

Photo: Oak + Fort
The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: Intentionally Blank Slate Slingback

Intentionally Blank Slate Slingback, $195; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn
The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: Gray Matters Mildred Slingback

Gray Matters Mildred Slingback, $495; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory
The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: Robert Clergerie Blosst

Robert Clergerie Blosst, $595; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: H&M Slingbacks

H&M Slingbacks, $19.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M
The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: Marni Embellish Slingback Pumps

Marni Embellish Slingback Pumps, $780; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Seriously Good Anti-Aging Products to Buy at Sephora Right Now

10 Seriously Good Anti-Aging Products to Buy at Sephora Right Now
  • The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: By Far Scandi Shoes
  • The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: Aldo Valterra Slingback
  • The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: Zara Slingback High Heels
  • The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: Tabitha Simmons Ined Metallic Leather Pumps
  • The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: Topshop Georgia Slingback Heels
  • The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: Oak Fort Light Blue Slingback Sandal
  • The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: Intentionally Blank Slate Slingback
  • The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: Gray Matters Mildred Slingback
  • The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: Robert Clergerie Blosst
  • The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: H&M Slingbacks
  • The Internet Would Like You To Replace Your Shoes With These: Marni Embellish Slingback Pumps
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share