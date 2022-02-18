Sling Has a Rare Free Trial Right Now—Here’s How to Snag the Deal Before It’s Gone

If you want to watch The Walking Dead, Killing Eve and more shows live, you may want to know about Sling’s free trial and how to take advantage of it to stream your favorite shows at no cost.

For those who don’t know, Philo is a live TV streaming service that offers more than 50 channels and starts at $35 per month. (That’s less than half than what competitors like Fubo TV and Hulu+ With Live TV cost.) “Sling lets you stream on-demand movies, live tv shows, and live sports instantly on your favorite devices,” reads Sling’s about page. “Watch TV online anytime, anywhere. Choose the channel package that fits your tastes.”

According to a report by NScreenMEedia in 2021, the number of people who have cut the cord on their cable subscriptions has more than tripled since 2014, going from 15.6 million people to 50.4 million people in 2021. Since the decline of cable TV, many viewers have turned to streaming alternatives like Sling as way to watch their favorite shows like but without the commitment of a traditional cable plan, which are more expensive, require a physical cable installation and often come with a contract. (Sling, on the other hand, can be cancelled at anytime, so users can test out the service without having to commit to a longer plan.) So how long is Sling’s free trial and what else does the service offer? Read on for what to know about Sling’s free trial ahead and what 50-plus channels are included.

How long is Sling’s free trial?

How long is Sling’s free trial? Sling offers a three-day free trial for its Orange, Blue, and Orange & Blue plans. Sling Orange, which tailored toward sports fans and families, offers 32 channels, 50 hours of DVR space and the ability to stream on one device. Sling Blue, which is tailored toward entertainment and news, includes 42 channels, 50 hours of DVR space and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Orange & Blue, which includes the best of both Sling Orange and Sling Blue, includes 50 channels, 50 hours of DVR space and the ability to stream on up to three devices.

Sling also has a free streaming service called Sling Free, which offers thousands of TV shows and movies at no cost, including full seasons of Hell’s Kitchen, Forensic Files and other series. The service, which requires just an email and no credit card to sign up, also allows users to stream live news programs like CBS News Hours, Inside Edition, as well as children’s shows like Ryan’s World and HobbyKidsTV at no cost.

How much does Sling cost?

How much does Sling cost? After a three-day free trial, Sling Orange and Sling Blue both cost $35 per month each, while Sling Orange & Blue costs $50 per month. Sling Orange & Blue saves users around $20 per month (or 28 percent) from subscribing to both Sling Orange and Sling Blue individually. Sling Orange, which tailored toward sports fans and families, offers 32 channels, 50 hours of DVR space and the ability to stream on one device. Sling Blue, which is tailored toward entertainment and news, includes 42 channels, 50 hours of DVR space and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Orange & Blue, which includes the best of both Sling Orange and Sling Blue, includes 50 channels, 50 hours of DVR space and the ability to stream on up to three devices.

What channels are on Sling?

What channels are on Sling? Sling Blue offers 32 channel, Sling Orange offers 42 channels and Sling Orange & Blue (which includes the best of both plans) includes more than 50 channels. See below for a full list of channels offered on Sling and which plan the network falls under.

A&E (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

AMC (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

AXTV (Sling Orange, SlingBlue)

BBC America (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

BET (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

Bloomberg Television (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

Bravo (Sling Blue)

CNN (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

Cartoon Network (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

Cheddar News (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

Comedy Central (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

Comet (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

Discovery Channel (Sling Blue)

Disney Channel (Sling Orange)

E! (Sling Blue)

Epix Drive-In (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

ESPN (Sling Orange)

ESPN 2 (Sling Orange)

ESPN 3 (Sling Orange)

FOX (Sling Blue)

FOX Sports 1 (Sling Blue)

FX (Sling Blue)

Food Network (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

FOX News (Sling Blue)

Freeform (Sling Orange)

Fuse (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

HGTV (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

HLN (Sling Blue)

History Channel (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

IFC (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

ID (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

Lifetime (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

Local Now (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

MSNBC (Sling Blue)

MotorTrend (Sling Orange)

NBC (Sling Blue)

NFL Network (Sling Blue)

National Geographic (Sling Blue)

Nick Jr. (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

SYFY (Sling Blue)

Stadium (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

TBS (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

TLC (Sling Blue)

TNT (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

Travel Channel (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

USA (Sling Blue)

Vice (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

TruTV (Sling Blue)

Along with more than 50 channels, Sling also offers various channel add-on packages for Sling Orange and Sling Blue, as well as premium add-ons if users want to subscribe to a certain channel on its own. See below for a full list of Sling extras.

Sling Orange

Total TV Deal ($21 per month): Seven extra channels including Sports Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Comedy Extra, Hollywood Extra, Heartland Extra and DVR Plus

($21 per month): Seven extra channels including Sports Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Comedy Extra, Hollywood Extra, Heartland Extra and DVR Plus 4 Extras Deal ($13 per month): Four extra channels including Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra and Comedy Extra

($13 per month): Four extra channels including Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra and Comedy Extra DVR PLUS ($5 per month): 200 more hours of DVR space

($5 per month): 200 more hours of DVR space DVR FREE ($0 per month): 50 more hours of DVR space

($0 per month): 50 more hours of DVR space Sports Extra ($11 per month): 14 extra sports channels including ESPN Sec Network, ACCN ESPN, Pac-12 Network, Longhorn Network, BeIN Sports, ACCN X ESPN, MLB Network, Sec ESPN Network+, ESPN U, Tennis Channel, NHL Network, MLB Strike Zone

($11 per month): 14 extra sports channels including ESPN Sec Network, ACCN ESPN, Pac-12 Network, Longhorn Network, BeIN Sports, ACCN X ESPN, MLB Network, Sec ESPN Network+, ESPN U, Tennis Channel, NHL Network, MLB Strike Zone Comedy Extra ($6 per month): 11 extra channels including MTV, TruTV, FeTV, Laff, Paramount Network, CMT, Logo, Revolt and Game Show Network

($6 per month): 11 extra channels including MTV, TruTV, FeTV, Laff, Paramount Network, CMT, Logo, Revolt and Game Show Network News Extra ($6 per month): 11 extra news channels including BBC World News, News Nation, News Max TV, HLN, W, Euronews, Sci, News18, RT America, CGTV, Law & Crime Trial Network

($6 per month): 11 extra news channels including BBC World News, News Nation, News Max TV, HLN, W, Euronews, Sci, News18, RT America, CGTV, Law & Crime Trial Network Lifestyle Extra ($6 per month): Nine extra lifestyle channels including VH1, Cooking Channel, Magnolia Network, FYI, Hallmark Channel, We TV, LMN, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama

($6 per month): Nine extra lifestyle channels including VH1, Cooking Channel, Magnolia Network, FYI, Hallmark Channel, We TV, LMN, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama Hollywood Extra ($6 per month): Nine extra movie channels including Reelz, H&I, Start TV, Grit, Honet Movies, Sundance TV, CineMoi, TCM, Bounce

($6 per month): Nine extra movie channels including Reelz, H&I, Start TV, Grit, Honet Movies, Sundance TV, CineMoi, TCM, Bounce Heartland Extra ($6 per month): 12 extra channels including World Fishing Network, INSP, Sportsman Channel, Pursuit, Outdoor Channel, GAC Family, GAC Living, American Heroes Channel, RFD TV, Destination America, PixL, Cowboy Channel

($6 per month): 12 extra channels including World Fishing Network, INSP, Sportsman Channel, Pursuit, Outdoor Channel, GAC Family, GAC Living, American Heroes Channel, RFD TV, Destination America, PixL, Cowboy Channel AMC+ ($7 per month): Four extra channels including AMC+, Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimited

Sling Blue

Total TV Deal ($21 per month): Seven extra channels including Sports Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Comedy Extra, Hollywood Extra, Heartland Extra and DVR Plus

($21 per month): Seven extra channels including Sports Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Comedy Extra, Hollywood Extra, Heartland Extra and DVR Plus 4 Extras Deal ($13 per month): Four extra channels including Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra and Comedy Extra

($13 per month): Four extra channels including Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra and Comedy Extra DVR PLUS ($5 per month): 200 more hours of DVR space

($5 per month): 200 more hours of DVR space DVR FREE ($0 per month): 50 more hours of DVR space

($0 per month): 50 more hours of DVR space Sports Extra ($11 per month): 11 extra sports channels including Red Zone NFL Network, Big 10 Network, NBA TV, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, Golf Channel, beIN Sports, Pac-12 Network, Tennis Channel, Olympic Channel

($11 per month): 11 extra sports channels including Red Zone NFL Network, Big 10 Network, NBA TV, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, Golf Channel, beIN Sports, Pac-12 Network, Tennis Channel, Olympic Channel Comedy Extra ($6 per month): 10 extra channels including MTV, Paramount Network, FeTV, Laff, MTV2, CMT, Logo, Revolt, Game Show Network, TV Land

($6 per month): 10 extra channels including MTV, Paramount Network, FeTV, Laff, MTV2, CMT, Logo, Revolt, Game Show Network, TV Land Kids Extra ($6 per month): Five extra channels including NickToons, Toon Nick, Boomerang, Baby TV, Duck TV

($6 per month): Five extra channels including NickToons, Toon Nick, Boomerang, Baby TV, Duck TV News Extra ($6 per month): 14 extra channels including FOX Business, News Nation, CNBC, BBC World News, Law & Crime Trial Network, News Max TV, W, Sci, Euro News, France 24, News 18, NDTV 24×7, RT America, CGTN

($6 per month): 14 extra channels including FOX Business, News Nation, CNBC, BBC World News, Law & Crime Trial Network, News Max TV, W, Sci, Euro News, France 24, News 18, NDTV 24×7, RT America, CGTN Lifestyle Extra ($6 per month): 10 extra lifestyle channels including VH1, Oxygen, Cooking Channel, Magnolia Network, FYI, Hallmark Channel, We TV, LMN, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama

($6 per month): 10 extra lifestyle channels including VH1, Oxygen, Cooking Channel, Magnolia Network, FYI, Hallmark Channel, We TV, LMN, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama Hollywood Extra ($6 per month): 11 extra movie channels including FXX, H&I, FXM, Reelz, Start TV, Grit, Honet Movies, Sundance TV, CineMoi, TCM, Bounce

($6 per month): 11 extra movie channels including FXX, H&I, FXM, Reelz, Start TV, Grit, Honet Movies, Sundance TV, CineMoi, TCM, Bounce Heartland Extra ($6 per month): 13 extra channels including National Geographic Wild, World Fishing Network, INSP, Pursuit, Sportsman Channel, Outdoor Channel, GAC Family, AHC, GAC Living, Destination America, RFD TV, PixL, Cowboy Channel

($6 per month): 13 extra channels including National Geographic Wild, World Fishing Network, INSP, Pursuit, Sportsman Channel, Outdoor Channel, GAC Family, AHC, GAC Living, Destination America, RFD TV, PixL, Cowboy Channel AMC+ ($7 per month): Four extra channels including AMC+, Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimited

Premium add-ons

What comes with Sling?

What comes with Sling? Along with between 32 to 50 channels, Sling also includes 50 hours of DVR space and the ability to stream on between one to three devices, depending on a user’s plan.

Sling offers a three-day free trial and starts at $35 per month. Sign up at Sling.com.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.