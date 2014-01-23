Found: The Perfect Pair of Slim Boyfriend Jeans That Are Just Slouchy Enough

What: A pair of slim boyfriend jeans that are just slouchy enough.

Why: We love the concept of boyfriend jeans—there’s just something about that elusive effortless slouch—but in reality, finding the right pair can be something of a challenge (too baggy and you’ll look like you’re wearing your actual boyfriend’s jeans, amirite ladies?) That’s why this MIH pair are high on our must-list this season.

MORE: 60 Ways To Wear a Pair of Blue Jeans

They’re somewhat loose throughout the waist and thigh, and slimmer toward the ankle, making them an ideal hybrid of our two most beloved denim silhouettes. Plus, they’re that perfect shade of broken-in blue, which is always hard to find.

How: The blue shade and loose fit makes these jeans the perfect winter staple. A casual day at the office calls for pairing them with a crisp white T-shirt, a black blazer and a pair of ankle boots, while weekend errands warrant a broken-in heather gray sweatshirt or an oversize turtleneck sweater and a pair of slip-on sneakers.

MIH JEANS Phoebe slim boyfriend jeans, $279; at Matches