Slideshow: Meet The Man Katy Perry & Karl Lagerfeld Can’t Get Enough Of

Spencer Cain
When Katy Perry‘s weird marriage to Russell Brand ended abruptly with a divorce filing over the holidays this past December, I immediately thought: WHO the hell is she going to rebound with? Since she is far younger than Brand and way more of a hot commodity in Hollywood, I knew that the marriage wouldn’t last. Katy needed her time to party, and from the looks of it, that’s exactly what she’s doing. After meeting at Paris Fashion Week, Katy has supposedly gotten cozy with male model Baptiste Giabiconi, who is not only 22 but also the world’s highest paid male model. Okay. Sounds like solid rebound material to moi.

Miss Perry isn’t the only one who has taken a liking to Baptiste. Back in 2008, Karl Lagerfeld recognized Baptiste’s high fashion prowess and made him the face of multiple high profile campaigns. Oh, and the woman who has never said anything nice in her entire life but is f*cking perfect, Naomi Campbell, allegedly met him a few years ago and said, “It’s not right: We all have defects. You have none.”

If that doesn’t convince you that this dude is absolutely stunning beyond belief, then I don’t know what will. If you still have your doubts, I’ve taken the time to compose a gallery of some of Baptiste’s best looks. From everything to Chanel campaigns to street style, it’s all here. Click through the gallery above for some afternoon eye candy, and realize what the fuss is all about!

1 of 10

Baptiste can work a heel like no man I have ever seen.

Baptiste and his buddy Karl Lagerfeld.

This is how I work out. Oh, and just as an aside: an anonymous StyleCaster team member also has the Chanel logo tattooed on his bod.

Baptiste gets glam for an ad campaign by Karl.

I think I wore this to my Bar Mitzvah.

He is also a singer. Of course.

Another epic campaign.

Not a bad rebound, Katy.

Baptiste and Mick Jagger's baby mama Jerry Hall.

Daisy Duke and Karl Lagerfeld.

