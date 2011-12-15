Slideshow: A Look Back At Justin Bieber’s Kooky 2011 Style

Justin Bieber is one of the most fascinating celebrities today. Obviously, the 17 year-old is so appallingly famous that his every move is stalked by paparazzi and hoards of teen girls (and probably some old dudes sitting in their parent’s basements…) alike, but there really seems to be more to him than meets the eye.

2011 was all about growth for the Biebs. He dealt with his first huge paternity scandal, after some random girl from the Valley accused him of being her baby daddy, and his relationship with fellow teenybopper Selena Gomez was thrust into the spotlight. We saw a different side of the Canadian native, and this was certainly reflected in his sometimes bizarre style choices.

He seems to pull just about everything off, but his taste has definitely bordered on questionable this year. I mean, there was glitter, absurd footwear, and a live snake that he carried as an accessory with a YSL blazer. Either way, I approve, but this weirdness needs to be commemorated. Take a look at the gallery above for a peek at his kookier carpet moments.