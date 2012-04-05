Slideshow: Why Everyone Is Hot & Bothered Over Beyoncé’s Tumblr

When I heard this morning that Beyoncé was now on the social media site Tumblr, I had no idea what to expect. But as with everything she does, it truly goes above and beyond the norm. The notoriously private star has officially opened up to her fans and allowed us into her life. After introducing daughter Blue Ivy Carter via Tumblr, it’s no surprise that Bey wanted to continue to play around on the site, but I am genuinely shocked as to how much she includes.

The Tumblr features tons of personal snaps including her family members. The two most exciting things about the Tumblr are the fact that it truly exemplifies the wonderful relationship she has with sister Solange, and that it has plenty of insanely romantic pictures with hubby Jay-Z. Frankly, I think this is the smartest move a celebrity could make. I guess in Queen Bey’s position, she can do whatever she wants. But by supplying the public with material about her life that she wants them to see, she truly has a unique dominance over her image.

What are you waiting for? Check out the site for yourself, and click through the gallery above for my five favorite pictures from Beyoncé’s Tumblr.