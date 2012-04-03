Slideshow: ‘Gossip Girl’ Cast High School Photos Reveal Good Nose Jobs & Bad Hair

You know, celebrities aren’t always the glamazons you see on your television screens or in the cheap tabloids you scope out when waiting in line at the grocery store. In fact, they all had the same awkward phases as us. I know. Novel f*cking concept. Stars, they’re just like us! It’s certainly helped sell a lot of magazines, eh? Anyway, no group is better than the Gossip Girl cast to exemplify the many positive changes fame and fortune bring to your looks.

While the whole crew has always been naturally attractive, my guess is that there have been some tweaks that have helped them along the way. Oh, and having full-time hair and makeup doesn’t hurt either! The fine folks at InStyle did us all a solid and compiled some serious classics from their high school days. All I can say is that I’m forever grateful.

Click through the gallery above for a look back at the Gossip Girl cast when they were young. Of course, there are current photographs for reference. Enjoy! And please, share with the class: Whose looks have evolved the most, and who looked better as an awkward teen?