Slideshow: 20 Of Lady Gaga’s Most Outrageous Looks In 2011

While Lady Gaga has always been praised (and criticized by some) for her outlandish outfits, this year truly solidified that she is a fashion icon. (I’m serious! Don’t believe me? Ask the CFDA, who honored her back in June. Naturally, she wore a pair of pasties over her chest and not much else.)

There’s really no way to describe Gaga’s style. One day, she could be rolling up to the Grammys in an egg, and the next day, she could be looking like a chic Beverly Hills matron in a Ferragamo hounds-tooth suit with a matching pillbox hat. That said, there’s really only one word that even begins to encapsulate her unique fashion choices: outrageous!

As 2011 comes to a close, it’s time to reflect on some of the ridiculous things she’s worn. Check out the gallery above for twenty of Gaga’s most outrageous, and truly awesome, outfits.