Slideshow: 10 Of Our Favorite TV Single Girls

Tonight is a big night for HBO. The series Girls, written by the genius behind Tiny Furniture Lena Dunham, premieres and from someone who has already seen it, I can confirm that it’s sort of the best thing I’ve seen on TV in a long damn time. As a native New Yorker, I find myself incredibly frustrated with the portrayals of the fast-paced NYC lifestyle. Frankly, some shows just truly miss the mark. However, this is not one of them.
One thing that Girls hits dead on is what it’s like to be single in the big city. Let’s face it, kids. It can be tough. While Carrie Bradshaw is of course the iconic single girl, not all of us live lives filled with champagne bubbles, Fendi baguettes and handsome Wall Street suitors. (Well, I do. But not everyone can be me. Kidding.) What I’m trying to say is that sometimes it can be brutal, and it’s important to focus on the positive role models in order to survive these troubled times.
In honor of tonight’s Girls premiere, let’s take a look at my other favorite single girls that have taken the small screen by storm. Sure, some of these ladies have way better lives than we could ever imagine, but they all have one thing in common: They are confident, self-sufficient and generally just awesome.
Photo:
HBO/
I mean, obviously Carrie Bradshaw needs to be on this list. I don't need to explain it. You should already know. If you don't, you can borrow my Sex and the City DVDs and take a week off of work and engulf yourself in the pleasure.
Photo:
HBO/
Liz Lemon, portrayed to perfection by Tina Fey on 30 Rock, has had her share of losers. However, she manages to hold down a big job and remains hilarious in the process. If I could be anyone in the world, I guess it would be her.
Photo:
NBC /
Lorelai and Rory on Gilmore Girls were the ultimate single girl team. While they dealt with plenty of boy drama, their biggest commitment was to each other. An inspiration for single mothers everywhere, Lorelai is by far one of the most fiercely independent women to grace the small screen.
Photo:
The WB/
Elaine Benes, the lone chica on Seinfeld, was always the wittiest of the bunch. Chic, professional and full of class, Elaine was a true boss b*tch.
Photo:
NBC /
Rachel Green on Friends is my all time favorite TV character. While she spent a lot of the show in a relationship with Ross, her most major moments occurred when she was unattached. No one else did it like her.
Photo:
NBC/
Bethenny is married with a toddler now, but she was the quintessential single girl. On the Real Housewives franchise as well as her eponymous reality show, she exhibited complete independence and single gal swag.
Photo:
Lisa Wagner/SplashNews.com/
Jenny Humphrey, resident youngster/diva/tramp on Gossip Girl, got involved with the wrong dudes. Thus, she found herself single most of the time. And she was absolutely nuts. I know this is kind of a weird choice, but she is truly one of my favorite single girls. Her brash Brooklyn attitude just OWNED.
Photo:
The CW/
Abby Lee Miller, protagonist of Dance Moms, is a genius. There's no other way around it. I mean, this woman is ridiculous and so perfect. She does not need a man.
Photo:
Lifetime/
Candice Bergen starred as Murphy Brown on the eponymous show. She fought to be one of the boys -- and succeeded. Single, in her 40s and effortlessly glamorous, Murphy Brown set the standard for women in the office.
Photo:
CBS/