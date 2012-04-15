Slideshow: 10 Of Our Favorite TV Single Girls

Tonight is a big night for HBO. The series Girls, written by the genius behind Tiny Furniture Lena Dunham, premieres and from someone who has already seen it, I can confirm that it’s sort of the best thing I’ve seen on TV in a long damn time. As a native New Yorker, I find myself incredibly frustrated with the portrayals of the fast-paced NYC lifestyle. Frankly, some shows just truly miss the mark. However, this is not one of them.

One thing that Girls hits dead on is what it’s like to be single in the big city. Let’s face it, kids. It can be tough. While Carrie Bradshaw is of course the iconic single girl, not all of us live lives filled with champagne bubbles, Fendi baguettes and handsome Wall Street suitors. (Well, I do. But not everyone can be me. Kidding.) What I’m trying to say is that sometimes it can be brutal, and it’s important to focus on the positive role models in order to survive these troubled times.

In honor of tonight’s Girls premiere, let’s take a look at my other favorite single girls that have taken the small screen by storm. Sure, some of these ladies have way better lives than we could ever imagine, but they all have one thing in common: They are confident, self-sufficient and generally just awesome.

Click through the gallery above and let me know if there are other singletons who should have made the cut!