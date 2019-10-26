Chic Sleeper Sofas You Might Want Buy Before House Guests Come Pouring In

Scroll To See More Images

With the holiday season on the horizon, friends, family and in-laws are bound to start pouring in your home to celebrate. If you’re like me and not the best of hosts, it’s ideal to have your house guests find their own accommodations (i.e. the hotel down the street), but, as you’re probably aware, it doesn’t always work out that way. I’ve had friends ask to crash at my pad numerous times, and while there doesn’t seem to be any sort of solid etiquette on this matter, I tend to reluctantly allow them to sleep in my own bed, while I toss and turn in the pursuit of a decent night’s rest on my not-so-comfortable couch. Fortunately, you don’t have to resort to this approach — even if you’re concerned about the dwindling funds in your less-than-stellar bank account balance.

Like it or not, it may not be your duty to ensure your guests feel like they’re staying at a five star resort, but it is good manners to make sure you have the resources to make them feel more comfortable while they’re away from home. Investing in a stylish sofa or couch that doubles as a cozy bed is your best fit if you plan to entertain overnight visitors without wrecking your home decor style. Here are some of my favorite chic sleeper sofas that won’t break the bank.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Novogratz Brittany Futon Sofa

This ultra chic modern sofa comes in a vast array of different colorways, but my personal favorite happens to be the retro mustard yellow hue pictured. It’s also super comfortable and easily converts into a bed.

2. DHP Emily Convertible Sleeper Sofa

This wallet-friendly convertible sofa is designed with tufted upholstery and chrome legs, giving your space a hint modernist twist. It also quickly transforms into a cozy bed for house guests.

3. Best Choice Products Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

This faux leather sleeper is great for those with prefer minimalist home decor styles. It’s also equipped with a reclining function and two cup holders for Netflix nights.