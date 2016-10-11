StyleCaster
Slate Gray and Pale Pink: Fall’s Freshest, Minimalist-Friendly Color Combo

Slate Gray and Pale Pink: Fall's Freshest, Minimalist-Friendly Color Combo

by
Slate Gray and Pale Pink: Fall’s Freshest, Minimalist-Friendly Color Combo
Photo: ImaxTree

Those whose wardrobe consists almost exclusively of black, white, and gray may be inclined to skim past a story on color pairings. After all, how hard is it to choose a charcoal that goes with a chalk-white, or a taupe that goes with a cream? And isn’t that kind of the point of having a mostly-monochromatic wardrobe—that everything goes together?

But hear me out—there are a few ways to integrate a little color into a minimalist closet that’ll make everything else in there feel fresh for the new season, without throwing your whole system out of whack. Take the killer coat Kendall Jenner wore at Versace’s Fall 2016 show back in February—the glossy slate gray lined with pale pink fur struck a perfect balance between wear-everywhere neutral and of-the-moment novelty.

$10,000 price tag aside, however, the coat’s color scheme is easy to replicate at home using as much or as little color as you like. For a subtle look, try COS’ dusty-pink sneakers in place of your go-to all-white pair, or for something a little more adventurous, layer Rachel Comey’s pastel jumpsuit over a gray ribbed turtleneck.

Below, shop 22 of our favorite pink-and-gray picks.

1 of 23
Versace Fall 2016
Versace Fall 2016
Photo: ImaxTree/STYLECASTER

Short Sweater Dress, $198.50; at Club Monaco

Wrap-Over Leather Sneakers, $135; at COS

Achro Sleeveless Ribbed Tunic, $159; at Need Supply Co.

Babaton Dexter Pant, $145; at Aritzia

8 Patent-Leather Pumps, $183; at The Outnet

HDH Plus Swing Vest, $285; at Hackwith Design House

Kenzo Mini Sailor Tote, $326.06; at Farfetch

Collina Strada Sweatcrew, $185; at LCD

Funnel Neck, $52; at Oasis

Double-Layer Dress, $35.99 (was $49.99); at Mango

Cambridge Satchel Mini Poppy Crossbody Bag, $145; at Shopbop

Pink Pump Lapel Collar Coat, $90; at Shoptiques

Ada Top, $65; at Style Mafia

Yuul Yie Ya5 B523 Pk Boot, $418; at W Concept

Viscose Elastane Oversized Long-Sleeve Crew, $125; at Majestic Filatures

Bella Freud Pale Pink Cashmere 1970 Jumper, $590; at Avenue 32

Color Blocked Silky Bomber Jacket, $108; at Express

Samuji Chunky Beanie, $75; at The Dreslyn

Proenza Schouler Plated-Knit Midi Skirt, $1,490; at Net-A-Porter

Rachel Comey Pink Acid-Wash Barrie Jumpsuit, $448.50; at Totokaelo

Gray Longline Oversize Knitted Mohair Cardigan, $104; at Front Row Shop

Versace Varnished Shearling Coat, $10,080.91; at Farfetch

  • Versace Fall 2016
