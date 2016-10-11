Slate Gray and Pale Pink: Fall’s Freshest, Minimalist-Friendly Color Combo

Those whose wardrobe consists almost exclusively of black, white, and gray may be inclined to skim past a story on color pairings. After all, how hard is it to choose a charcoal that goes with a chalk-white, or a taupe that goes with a cream? And isn’t that kind of the point of having a mostly-monochromatic wardrobe—that everything goes together?

But hear me out—there are a few ways to integrate a little color into a minimalist closet that’ll make everything else in there feel fresh for the new season, without throwing your whole system out of whack. Take the killer coat Kendall Jenner wore at Versace’s Fall 2016 show back in February—the glossy slate gray lined with pale pink fur struck a perfect balance between wear-everywhere neutral and of-the-moment novelty.

$10,000 price tag aside, however, the coat’s color scheme is easy to replicate at home using as much or as little color as you like. For a subtle look, try COS’ dusty-pink sneakers in place of your go-to all-white pair, or for something a little more adventurous, layer Rachel Comey’s pastel jumpsuit over a gray ribbed turtleneck.

Below, shop 22 of our favorite pink-and-gray picks.