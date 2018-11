Today in celebrities wearing slashed jeans we bring you Rihanna (in her J brand Zombie‘s again) and Kim Kardashian (wearing the Siwy Hannah‘s). A LOT of celebrities have been seen in these J Brands lately (Beyonce, Heidi Klum, Kate Bosworth) but I am still on the fence about them. I am all for a little rip in my jeans, but is having the entirety of both legs totally slashed too much?

Thoughts?