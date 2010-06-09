Slacker Fashion Is Back! Get Inspired By ‘Dazed and Confused’

We had a serious ’80s run last fall think padded shoulders made for a space age football match and it’s only about time that the ’70s swings back around. We’re relieved that the hippie child era’s silhouette is much more forgiving and let’s face it: more about having fun.

Take the Richard Linklater-directed film Dazed and Confused as inspiration. Set in the spring of 1976 and stocked full of pretty young things, including Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich and Parker Posey, the school is out for summer look is the definition of the “Me Decade” drugs, love and muscle cars included.

The free-spirited vibe translated to a wardobe of fit and flared denim, global and western influences, cognac tanned leather and bohemian frocks that continue to influence the fashion flock today.

This isn’t the glam Halston ’70s, or the pulled together 70s-influenced metro style of this season’s Celine (though we dig both) it’s straight dazed, boho teen and we’re loving it. Check out Dazed and Confused-inspired pieces in our slideshow above and channel your inner cool kid slacker.

