Slacker Fashion Is Back! Get Inspired By ‘Dazed and Confused’

Kerry Pieri
by
We had a serious ’80s run last fall think padded shoulders made for a space age football match and it’s only about time that the ’70s swings back around. We’re relieved that the hippie child era’s silhouette is much more forgiving and let’s face it: more about having fun.

Take the Richard Linklater-directed film Dazed and Confused as inspiration. Set in the spring of 1976 and stocked full of pretty young things, including Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich and Parker Posey, the school is out for summer look is the definition of the “Me Decade” drugs, love and muscle cars included.

The free-spirited vibe translated to a wardobe of fit and flared denim, global and western influences, cognac tanned leather and bohemian frocks that continue to influence the fashion flock today.

This isn’t the glam Halston ’70s, or the pulled together 70s-influenced metro style of this season’s Celine (though we dig both) it’s straight dazed, boho teen and we’re loving it. Check out Dazed and Confused-inspired pieces in our slideshow above and channel your inner cool kid slacker.

1 of 25

Milla Jovovich in Dazed and Confused

Nude ruffle lace front blouse, $90, by Topshop

White leather flat sandals, $40, by Aldo

Brown hobo bag, $1,265, by Chloé

Matthew McConaughey in 'Dazed and Confused'

Orange leather braided belt, $19.50, by Delia's

White lace tank, $39.50, by Delia's

Jason London in Dazed and Confused

Ethnic denim shorts, $18.90, by Forever 21

Black fringe vest, $128, by Oak NYC

White lace mini dress, $90, by BB Dakota

Film still from 'Dazed and Confused'

Navy leather buckle wedges, $628, by Chloé

Dark wash 1969 Perfect boot cut jeans, $69.50, by Gap

Ivory straw hat, $10.50, by Old Navy

Film still from 'Dazed and Confused'

Denim button down shirt, $195, by Vince

Multi-colored festival maxi skirt, $80, by Topshop

Dark wash 1969 long and lean jeans, $69.50, by Gap

Milla Jovovich in 'Dazed and Confused'

Turquoise oval stone ring, $19, by Zad

Multi-color maxi dress, $172, by What Goes Around Comes Around

Gettin' groovy. Film still from 'Dazed and Confused'

Beaded necklace, $145, by Noir Jewelry

Tan suede platform wedges, $149.95, by Steve Madden

