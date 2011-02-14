Sky Ferreira Celebrates Vs. Cover At Kenmare: Party Snaps

Last night, Vs. Magazine threw a party at New York’s Kenmare restaurant in honor of their latest issue, with hosts cover star Sky Ferreira and Kenmare owner Nur Khan. The party was a gathering of your usual mix of fashion kids and celebrities with guests such as Jared Leto, Cory Kennedy, Mat Devine and Cobra Starship’s Gabe Saporta. While inside the cave-like lower level of the restaurant, dancing and a bit of debauchery ensued as a few cozy kids decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day earlier than the rest of us.

To see the romantics and the restless, check out the photos in the gallery above!

All photos taken by fashion blogger Jared Allred of CRIMES OF FASHION.

