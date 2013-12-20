Gift We Love: Rob Kardashian’s Arthur George Skull Tights

What: A pair of sheer black tights with a badass skull motif, courtesy of Rob Kardashian’s sock and hosiery line Arthur George.

Why: Because the last thing we’d expect Rob Kardashian to do is come out with a pair of stylishly subtle skull tights, and yet that’s just what he did.

How: Because the skull print is actually really subtle, we love the idea of wearing them like you would any pair of black stockings, or under a pair of ripped jeans, for an extra dose of cool.

Who it’s for: Your BFF, a colleague, a cousin, or (of course) yourself!

Bad to the Bone Tights, $28; at Arthur George