Skirts For Every Figure – Try Our Summer Favorites!

For many girls, summer translates to days at the office, evening BBQs and Sunday bruches al fresco in one closet staple: the dress. But those girls are overlooking a perfectly adaptable, easy to style, wear from the cubicle to the club option the skirt.
Skirts are a summer wardrobe staple because theyre so easy to transition from day to night: just add a structured, cropped blazer for the office and a statement necklace for dinner,” Alia Ahmed-Yahia, Fashion Director of LOFT, explains.
With that fashion tip in mind, we’ve compiled our favorite summer skirt finds. Click through the slideshow above to find one that suits your figure!
Boyish
Horizontal stripes might make a curvy girl run the other way, but it can do wonders for chicks with straight up and down hips. The mid-thigh length is flattering on any height, and a waist cinching belt further adds the illusion of curves. Click through for some more options. Striped skirt with belt, $17.80, by Forever 21
Boyish
Boyish girls lacking in the hip department can gain a lot of curvy traction with some well placed ruffles and pleats on a cute mini. We love this trendy lace version. Cream lace skirt, $68, by Topshop
Boyish Shapes with Legs for Days
Girls looking for some extra hip action can be flirty too with a little help from ruffles and florals. The mini length is great for girls with gams. Embellished tiered skirt, $198, by LaROK
Pear Shapes
Girls who are little in the middle, but with a more ample bum can get a lesson in lengthening from A-line skirts that hit at the knee. We're all about this '70s-inspired skirt with button detail. And there's more options where this came from. Denim A-line skirt, $140, by A.P.C.
Pear Shapes
You can never go wrong in a cinched-waist black number that's forgiving and insanely flattering. We love it styled with a short jacket. Barren skirt, $245, by DVF
Pear Shapes
Or go get cute with a bow and summery blue hue. Steer clear of too much pattern, as it will draw eyes away from your best assets that itsy bitsy waist. Pair this piece with a white tank and simple sandals for some easy chic. Canvas skirt, $229, by See by Chloé
Tall Pear Shapes
Tall girls can pull off the boho look with panache. Try this tiered neutral maxi skirt. Paired with tan flats and fitted top, this skirt is easy breezy and stylish while giving cover to heavier thighs. Maxi skirt, $80, by Topshop
Universally Flattering
The above the knee length is forgiving. Plus we love the bright color and zipper detail of this skirt, perfect for work or play. Pencil skirt, $98, by McQ
Universally Flattering-Especially for Apple Shapes
This leopard number is especially great if you have a belly to hide because the pattern puts all eyes on your thin legs, and the lower waist band won't call attention to your mid-section. Pair with a loose top for a sophisticated take. Animal print skirt, $98, by Ann Taylor
Universally Flattering
"Skirts are perfect for any body shape," LOFT's Alia Ahmed-Yahia says. "Who doesnt want pieces that are easy and versatile especially in warmer weather?" Point taken as in this classic pencil skirt. The length is great for vertically-challenged ladies as it leaves a lot of leg room, and the curve hugging spandex does wonders for your shape. Denim pencil skirt, $49.99, LOFT
Universally Flattering- Especially For Tall, Curvy Girls
We adore the subdued flower print on this pencil. The higher waist is ideal for girls with curves as it accentuates all the right places, but works on less curvaceous ladies as well. But, since it hits below the knee, it's ideal for ladies with a little height as it can cut shorter girls and make them appear smaller. Floral pull-on skirt, $48, Urban Outfitters
Tall and Lean
If you're tall and love your legs, the mini was made for you. Have fun in this printed version, perfect with a white tee for an easy summer look.
Cotton tribal print skirt, $7.90, by Forever 21
Tall and Lean
You can also get in on the color trend with prints, albeit on very little fabric. We adore this Latin- inspired skirt. Mayan mini skirt, $345, by Gryphon
Tall and Lean
Tall, thin girls can never go wrong in a low slung denim mini it takes versatile to a whole new place. Denim mini skirt, $145, by Cynthia Steffe
Tall and Lean
We know even tall leggy girls like to keep their gams under wraps every once and a while. Show off your height with a lean, long fitted maxi skirt instead. Navy maxi skirt, $50, by Topshop
Curvy and Petite
The vertical button detail does wonders for adding some height to smaller frames, and that cinched waist is great for curvy bods. Plus nautical navy is perfect right this minute. Navy blue skirt with stitching, $44.90, by Mod Cloth
Petite
Petite girls can definitely rock an on-trend look. "A swingy, cropped skirt can make a petite womans legs look miles long.I love fun, printed skirts for summer paired with a top in a coordinating color and leg-lengthening nude wedges," Ahmed-Yahia says. Ikat skirt, $59 by LOFT
Petite
"Monochromatic dressing is particularly flattering for petite women, as it has an overall lengthening effect. Alia explains. Try this swinging mini with a chic black tank and belt for a long lean look. Black skirt, $59.50, by LOFT
Lean and Petite
Get summery and sweet in a floral that hits at the waist and shows a lot of leg for instant length for those gams. Floral skirt, $216, by Rory Beca