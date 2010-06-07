StyleCaster
Skirts For Every Figure – Try Our Summer Favorites!

Kerry Pieri
For many girls, summer translates to days at the office, evening BBQs and Sunday bruches al fresco in one closet staple: the dress. But those girls are overlooking a perfectly adaptable, easy to style, wear from the cubicle to the club option the skirt.

Skirts are a summer wardrobe staple because theyre so easy to transition from day to night: just add a structured, cropped blazer for the office and a statement necklace for dinner,” Alia Ahmed-Yahia, Fashion Director of LOFT, explains.

With that fashion tip in mind, we’ve compiled our favorite summer skirt finds. Click through the slideshow above to find one that suits your figure!

Boyish

Horizontal stripes might make a curvy girl run the other way, but it can do wonders for chicks with straight up and down hips. The mid-thigh length is flattering on any height, and a waist cinching belt further adds the illusion of curves. Click through for some more options. Striped skirt with belt, $17.80, by Forever 21

Boyish

Boyish girls lacking in the hip department can gain a lot of curvy traction with some well placed ruffles and pleats on a cute mini. We love this trendy lace version. Cream lace skirt, $68, by Topshop

Boyish Shapes with Legs for Days

Girls looking for some extra hip action can be flirty too with a little help from ruffles and florals. The mini length is great for girls with gams. Embellished tiered skirt, $198, by LaROK

Pear Shapes

Girls who are little in the middle, but with a more ample bum can get a lesson in lengthening from A-line skirts that hit at the knee. We're all about this '70s-inspired skirt with button detail. And there's more options where this came from. Denim A-line skirt, $140, by A.P.C.

Pear Shapes

You can never go wrong in a cinched-waist black number that's forgiving and insanely flattering. We love it styled with a short jacket. Barren skirt, $245, by DVF

Pear Shapes

Or go get cute with a bow and summery blue hue. Steer clear of too much pattern, as it will draw eyes away from your best assets  that itsy bitsy waist. Pair this piece with a white tank and simple sandals for some easy chic. Canvas skirt, $229, by See by Chloé

Tall Pear Shapes

Tall girls can pull off the boho look with panache. Try this tiered neutral maxi skirt. Paired with tan flats and fitted top, this skirt is easy breezy and stylish while giving cover to heavier thighs. Maxi skirt, $80, by Topshop

Universally Flattering

The above the knee length is forgiving. Plus we love the bright color and zipper detail of this skirt, perfect for work or play. Pencil skirt, $98, by McQ

Universally Flattering-Especially for Apple Shapes

This leopard number is especially great if you have a belly to hide because the pattern puts all eyes on your thin legs, and the lower waist band won't call attention to your mid-section. Pair with a loose top for a sophisticated take. Animal print skirt, $98, by Ann Taylor

Universally Flattering

"Skirts are perfect for any body shape," LOFT's Alia Ahmed-Yahia says. "Who doesnt want pieces that are easy and versatile  especially in warmer weather?" Point taken as in this classic pencil skirt. The length is great for vertically-challenged ladies as it leaves a lot of leg room, and the curve hugging spandex does wonders for your shape. Denim pencil skirt, $49.99, LOFT

Universally Flattering- Especially For Tall, Curvy Girls

We adore the subdued flower print on this pencil. The higher waist is ideal for girls with curves as it accentuates all the right places, but works on less curvaceous ladies as well. But, since it hits below the knee, it's ideal for ladies with a little height as it can cut shorter girls and make them appear smaller. Floral pull-on skirt, $48, Urban Outfitters

Tall and Lean

If you're tall and love your legs, the mini was made for you. Have fun in this printed version, perfect with a white tee for an easy summer look.
Cotton tribal print skirt, $7.90, by Forever 21

Tall and Lean

You can also get in on the color trend with prints, albeit on very little fabric. We adore this Latin- inspired skirt. Mayan mini skirt, $345, by Gryphon

Tall and Lean

Tall, thin girls can never go wrong in a low slung denim mini  it takes versatile to a whole new place. Denim mini skirt, $145, by Cynthia Steffe

Tall and Lean

We know even tall leggy girls like to keep their gams under wraps every once and a while. Show off your height with a lean, long fitted maxi skirt instead. Navy maxi skirt, $50, by Topshop

Curvy and Petite

The vertical button detail does wonders for adding some height to smaller frames, and that cinched waist is great for curvy bods. Plus nautical navy is perfect right this minute. Navy blue skirt with stitching, $44.90, by Mod Cloth

Petite

Petite girls can definitely rock an on-trend look. "A swingy, cropped skirt can make a petite womans legs look miles long.I love fun, printed skirts for summer paired with a top in a coordinating color and leg-lengthening nude wedges," Ahmed-Yahia says.  Ikat skirt, $59 by LOFT

Petite
"Monochromatic dressing is particularly flattering for petite women, as it has an overall lengthening effect. Alia explains. Try this swinging mini with a chic black tank and belt for a long lean look. Black skirt, $59.50, by LOFT

Lean and Petite

Get summery and sweet in a floral that hits at the waist and shows a lot of leg for instant length for those gams. Floral skirt, $216, by Rory Beca

