Skirts For Every Figure – Try Our Summer Favorites!

For many girls, summer translates to days at the office, evening BBQs and Sunday bruches al fresco in one closet staple: the dress. But those girls are overlooking a perfectly adaptable, easy to style, wear from the cubicle to the club option the skirt.

Skirts are a summer wardrobe staple because theyre so easy to transition from day to night: just add a structured, cropped blazer for the office and a statement necklace for dinner,” Alia Ahmed-Yahia, Fashion Director of LOFT, explains.

With that fashion tip in mind, we’ve compiled our favorite summer skirt finds. Click through the slideshow above to find one that suits your figure!

