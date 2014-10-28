StyleCaster
Share

25 Ways to Pull Off Skirts and Sneakers—Without Looking Like an ’80s Secretary

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Ways to Pull Off Skirts and Sneakers—Without Looking Like an ’80s Secretary

Kristen Bousquet
by
125 Shares
25 Ways to Pull Off Skirts and Sneakers—Without Looking Like an ’80s Secretary
25 Start slideshow

As women, there’s no getting around the fact that towering high heels make us feel confident and powerful, but there’s one little problem—they can be painful with a capital P. Luckily, sneakers are trending hard right now, and we’ve noticed that they’re being worn with literally everything—even skirts.

MORE: 25 Stylish Ways to Wear a Pair of Converse Sneakers

Sure, images of commuting 1980s secretaries might come to mind when you picture running shoes with skirts, but—thanks to today’s varied sneaker styles and skirt lengths—the combo can actually look incredibly cool and fashion-forward.

MORE:  How to Dress Like a Schoolgirl—Without Looking Like a Cliché

To give you an idea of how you can style your favorite pair of sneakers with a skirt, we’ve gathered 25 of the best outfits featuring the two. Click through the slideshow to get inspired!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Trini G

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Kleidermaedchen

 

Photo: Olga Dupakova

 

 

Photo: Only the Space Between Us

Photo: The Blossoms Girls

Photo: Dioespirro

 

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: JuanKr Zorrilla

Photo: Russian Doll

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Lovely by Lucy

Photo: The Satorialist

Photo: Make Life Easier

Photo: Fashion Me Now

Photo: People & Styles

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Ania B

Photo: Natalie Off Duty

Photo: Gastro Chic

Next slideshow starts in 10s

What Store Owners Love for Fall

What Store Owners Love for Fall
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share