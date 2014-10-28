25 Ways to Pull Off Skirts and Sneakers—Without Looking Like an ’80s Secretary

As women, there’s no getting around the fact that towering high heels make us feel confident and powerful, but there’s one little problem—they can be painful with a capital P. Luckily, sneakers are trending hard right now, and we’ve noticed that they’re being worn with literally everything—even skirts.

Sure, images of commuting 1980s secretaries might come to mind when you picture running shoes with skirts, but—thanks to today’s varied sneaker styles and skirt lengths—the combo can actually look incredibly cool and fashion-forward.

To give you an idea of how you can style your favorite pair of sneakers with a skirt, we’ve gathered 25 of the best outfits featuring the two. Click through the slideshow to get inspired!