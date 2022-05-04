5 Skirt Trends For 2022 That Will Totally Transform Your Summer Wardrobe

Scroll To See More Images

For most of the year, I consider myself a pants-girl—between baggy denim, structured trousers and newly-trendy cargo pants, I don’t feel like I need to consider any other apparel option for my bottom half. However, the second it gets warm enough to go tights-less, I am a summer skirt-girl through and through. The summer skirt trends for 2022 have been determined and they’ll make you want to be a skirt-girl too.

These skirt trends come in so many different forms—you’ll be able to pick a skirt trend that fits your style instead of changing your style to fit the skirt. If you’re excited to add some edge to your summer looks, you can look to celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo and Bella Hadid who frequently incorporate a multitude of skirts into their grungy street style. Both Rodrigo and Hadid are major mini skirt fans.

The micro mini skirt has taken over Hollywood ever since Miu Miu debuted a teeny-tiny version on the runway. A few months ago, dupes of the Miu Miu skirt were hard to come by but now you’ll find micro minis in every major retailer’s summer collection. The style primarily comes in plaid, pleated and denim options so there’s plenty of personal choice involved in the overall trend.

I personally love the micro mini skirt but find it slightly impractical to wear on a daily basis which is why I’m so excited about the other skirt trends for summer. The top of my list includes a cargo skirt (I promise it’s cute) and a functional denim skort. Keep reading for all the other skirt trends you’ll want hanging in your closet ASAP.

The Cargo Skirt

The trend started with cargo pants (which are still the pants of the summer by the way) and has now worked its way into skirt territory. A cargo skirt is sporty, comfortable and the unexpected piece you need in your wardrobe. I just purchased my first midi-length cargo skirt and already felt like I had completely revived my outfit styling combinations. A cargo skirt looks great with a simple tank top, grungy chain jewelry and whatever shoe you desire (heels, sandals, boots or sneakers are all fair game).

Dark Beige Cargo Skirt

This is the cargo skirt that I personally bought and I can’t say enough good things about it. The draw string tie means you can wear it high or low waisted and the slit in the back makes it very easy to move around in.

The Floral Maxi Skirt

The next time you have the urge to throw on sweatpants for your weekend outing, consider slipping on a floral maxi skirt instead. At first glance the styles may seem wildly different but they are both effortless, moveable and look even better as a matching set. Unlike sweatpants, a floral maxi skirt works for any occasion. It can be dressed up for a wedding, toned down for the farmer’s market, worn to the office or for just an easy day around the house. While floral maxi skirts are currently having a moment, they truly never go out of style.

Tiered Maxi Skirt

This tiered maxi skirt is the perfect example of a skirt that can be worn to any event. The soft layers give it beautiful movement when you walk and help to elevate the look in case you want to dress it up from day to night. This skirt is available in plus sizes 14-28.

The Micro Mini Skirt

The Micro Mini Skirt has graced the cover of almost every magazine on every major celebrity at this point—the Miu Miu version of the skirt has pretty much obtained its own celebrity status. While the designer version of the skirt is feeling a little over-done and very expensive, there are plenty of fresh micro minis on the market just in time for warmer weather. This style will be your go-to for a fun night out.

Belted Low Rise Mini Skirt

I love this micro mini from Garage—the brand absolutely nailed the silhouette with the low-rise cut, wide belt and mini (but still wearable) length.

The Skort

Should skorts be considered a skirt trend? As long as you can get behind a “party in the front, business in the back” situation, I think yes! A skort is the perfect option for when you want to have the impact of a mini skirt but the functionality of shorts. Plus, if you tuck a shirt into the front and leave it open in the back, nobody will know you’re even wearing a skort.

Denim Skort

This comfortable denim mini skort comes in four shades so it can be your go-to look all summer long.

The Sporty Skirt

Ok sporty spice here’s the deal: tennis skirts aren’t just for tennis, they are for fashion. A cute little workout skirt is also not just for working out, it’s also for picnics, errands and photo opps. Tennis skirts have been trending for a few seasons now (for good reason) and are thankfully now available in an abundance of colors and style options.

Varsity Tennis Skirt

This magenta tennis skirt from Alo will put a little extra spring and swing in your step. Consider this your new look for all summer hot girl walks.