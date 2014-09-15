8 Skirt-Over-Pants Pieces You Need for Fall

The idea of wearing skirts over pants has been on fashion’s collective mind in earnest for the past year or so—we’ve seen street style stars do it, celebrities do it on the red carpet, and designers showcase the layering technique on runways.

Sure, you could just add a dress or a skirt over any old pair of pants, but that runs the risk of looking a little haphazard. Luckily, retailers took note and made it really, really easy to pull of the look by creating singular pieces that include trousers with a skirt overlay.

The trick to conquering the look? Look for sleek, minimal straight pants in black, white, or gray, with slim skirts that hit at the knee or above. Pair them with a slim button-down, a cropped leather moto jacket, or a hip-length sweater, and you’ll have a new fall uniform!

Click through to shop our favorite selection of pants and skirts pieces!