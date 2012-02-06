Skip Fashion Week And Stalk Justin Timberlake Instead

Why be upset about missing out on all the craziness that is New York Fashion Week when you can spend the week hanging out with the king of “bringing sexy back” himself, Mr. Justin Timberlake?

Okay, so you may not necessarily be hanging out with the insanely attractive pop star/actor/entrepreneur, but the odds of running into J.T. next week while he’s filming the Coen brothers’ latestInside Llewyn Davis are certainly worth lingering around East 9th Street for.

The movie is loosely based on David Van Ronk, a friend of Bob Dylan’s, according to Gothamist. Justin plays another folk singer named Jim.

While everybody can’t get invites to the glamorous, celeb-studded fashion shows, a free Justin Timberlake sighting on the Lower East Side ain’t too shabby!