Skip the Flowers: 5 Unique Experience Gifts for Mother’s Day

After 24 years of getting the same flowers, cards and the occasional perfume, I’m sure my mother would appreciate a little originality this Mother’s Day and I know she’s not alone. They’re our moms, so of course they have to love whatever we buy them. But that doesn’t give us the right to take their appreciation for granted.
It’s time to step up your game this year and get her a unique gift that you can both experience together. Just in case you need a little help getting the creative juices flowing, I scoured Cloud9living.com to find the best experience gifts in your city.
Miami Private Surf Lessons
This one's for the sporty and adventurous mom. Her motto is, "you're never too old to learn a new skill." The two of you will get two hours of personalized expert surf instructions on one of Miami's beautiful beaches.
Price: $270 for 2
New York Chocolate, Desserts and Wine Tour
This one's for the mom who appreciates life's little indulgences. During your 2.5 hour tour, you'll enjoy tastings from 4 - 6 chocolatiers, bakeries and wine shops on New York's Upper West Side.
Price: $140 for 2
Washington D.C. Gourmet Dinner Cruise
This one's for the mom who wants it all: fine food, sigtseeing, music and dancing. The relaxing cruise goes for about three hours.
Price: $305 for 2
Los Angeles Private Sushi Lessons For 2
This one's for the mom who already knows her way around a kitchen, but is looking to expand her culinary expertise. The best part: you'll learn to make rolls, nigiri sushi, or spicy tuna cones out of the comfort of your own home.
Price: $380 for 2
Chicago Walking Food Tour
This one's for the mom who knows that there's no greater pleasure in life than good food. From Chicago style pizza to delicious bakeries, you'll definitely get your fill on this 3 hour tour. It's a good think it's walking.
Price: $110 for 2
San Francisco Chocolate Mousse Pedicure
This one's for the mom who's had a million pedicures in her life and wants something a little more original. And what could be more original than soaking your feet in a milk bath and chocolate scrub?
Price: $95
Boston Drive a Stock Car
This one's for the mom who likes to live on the dangerous side and enjoys a little (or a lot) of speed. After a classroom session, you get to race your own 500 horse power Sprint Cup style stock car. But don't worry, an instructor coaches you over the radio.
Price: $249 for 10 laps