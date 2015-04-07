10 Skinny Scarves That’ll Instantly Boost Your Cool Factor This Spring

When you think of ultra-skinny scarves, visions of male classic rockers might come to mind—David Bowie, Keith Richards, Steven Tyler—but the style has had a high-fashion makeover in recent months. Prada showcased slivers of silk draped across models’ necks on its Fall 2014 runway, as did Saint Laurent for Spring 2015. Since, a parade of It-girls and street style stars have been swapping out statement necklaces for super-slim scarves—and we’re loving it.

What’s so cool about the seemingly simple trend is the fact that it adds a certain effortless glamour to any outfit—and we do mean any. Whether worn with a silky button down (unbutton one extra button for a little sex appeal), a simple T-shirt, or a cocktail dress, the skinny scarf is pretty much the coolest and most versatile thing you can add to your wardrobe this spring.

Click through the slideshow above to start shopping 10 of our favorites, from silky styles to sequin statement-makers.