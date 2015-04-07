StyleCaster
10 Skinny Scarves That'll Instantly Boost Your Cool Factor This Spring

10 Skinny Scarves That’ll Instantly Boost Your Cool Factor This Spring

by
10 Skinny Scarves That’ll Instantly Boost Your Cool Factor This Spring
When you think of ultra-skinny scarves, visions of male classic rockers might come to mind—David Bowie, Keith Richards, Steven Tyler—but the style has had a high-fashion makeover in recent months. Prada showcased slivers of silk draped across models’ necks on its Fall 2014 runway, as did Saint Laurent for Spring 2015. Since, a parade of It-girls and street style stars have been swapping out statement necklaces for super-slim scarves—and we’re loving it.

What’s so cool about the seemingly simple trend is the fact that it adds a certain effortless glamour to any outfit—and we do mean any. Whether worn with a silky button down (unbutton one extra button for a little sex appeal), a simple T-shirt, or a cocktail dress, the skinny scarf is pretty much the coolest and most versatile thing you can add to your wardrobe this spring.

Click through the slideshow above to start shopping 10 of our favorites, from silky styles to sequin statement-makers.

Click through to shop 10 badass skinny scarves, the coolest accessory for spring!

Photo: Getty Images

River Island Cream Spit Skinny Scarf, $24; at River Island

ASOS Sequin Ultra Skinny Scarf, $25; at ASOS

Chico's Luminous Ash Skinny Scarf, $10; at Chico's 

MANGO Satin Skinny Scarf, $4.99; at MANGO Outlet

Silk Skinny Scarf, $31; at Front Row Shop 

ASOS Short Skinny Scarf in Color Block, $12.50; at ASOS

Ted Baker Palmsi Skinny Palm Print Scarf, $65; at Ted Baker 

Marc Jacobs Cashmere Blend Skinny Scarf, $325; at My Theresa

Black and White Italian Silk Skinny Scarf, $75; at Silk Philosophy/Etsy

ASOS Long Metallic Skinny Scarf, $22; at ASOS

