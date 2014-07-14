Disturbing or Harmless? Bethenny Frankel Brags About Fitting Into Her 4-Year-Old’s Clothes

File this under disturbing: Former “Real Housewife of New York” and Skinny Girl scion Bethenny Frankel posted an Instagram photo yesterday bragging about the fact she fits into her 4-year-old daughter Bryn’s clothes.

“This is my daughter’s nightgown and PJ shorts. Think we’re ready to start sharing clothes yet?” the talk show host captioned the snap, which—not surprisingly—ignited a barrage of comments that ranged from “You r too skinny. You’ll probably make your daughter starve herself someday … YUK!!! Eat a hoagie n keep it down!” to “If Bethenny was a regular, middle-class mom and posted this on Instagram, she’d get laughs and giggles from family and friends.”

After the inevitable backlash, Bethenny—who’s a millionaire many times over thanks to her line of Skinny Girl products—responded by tweeting: “BREAKING NEWS! World Scandal: Former reality star, failed talk show host & cocktail maven jokes by wearing her kids’ pjs! ‪#itcantbetrue.”

Truthfully, the fact that the petite Frankel fits into her daughter’s stretchy PJs isn’t the issue, but rather the fact that she felt the need to share it with her 300,000 Instagram followers—especially since the former talk show host has admitted to having severe issues with food in the past.

“I used to go out and drink and go to the deli downstairs,” she told Us Weekly in 2011. “The next day, I would vow not to eat because last night I wasn’t ‘good.’ Food was my best friend or enemy.”

It seems more and more celebrities are posting their bony frames to social media as a means to land in the news—just this weekend “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke had to reassure her fans she wasn’t “dying” after posting an alarmingly skinny Facebook photo, and the new trend of adult stores selling size triple zero pants sizes has been blamed on influencers posting precariously thin photos to Instagram.

‘The selfie craze in particular has intensified this, and celebrities know that if they post a picture of themselves looking skinny, with ribs on show, they’ll get attention,” fitness trainer James Duigan told Grazia last month. “But it isn’t always real – sometimes they’re breathing in and sometimes the angle makes them look thinner than they really are.”

