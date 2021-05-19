The SKIMS Wet Jersey Drop Is Essential To Your Hot Girl Summer Wardrobe

Scroll To See More Images

At the moment, my closet is filled to the brim with SKIMS. And I’m not sorry about it! The Fits Everybody undies are peak comfort for everyday wear and I don’t dress up without my Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit as a base layer underneath my look. When it comes to the SKIMS Wet Jersey Collection, though, these aren’t pieces I want hidden underneath my outfit—honey, they are the outfit. From chic bralettes to daring bodysuits, Wet Jersey is designed with #ShotGirlSummer in mind. Just make sure you’re vaxxed and waxxed before you buy.

Launching today, Wet Jersey features six styles in four colorways: Ochre, Sienna, Copper and Cocoa. The pieces come in sizes XXS-4X and are made in a shiny, stretchy material that looks a little like leather, only far more warm-weather friendly. The drop features two bralettes (a scoop and a triangle), two panties (a thong and a high-rise brief) and two bodysuits (a simple tank silhouette and a far more daring cut-out version).

The range is definitely one of SKIMS’ most fashion-forward in terms of materials, as these pieces can definitely be worn out and about. Ideally, we’ll have the chance to do so once everyone is vaccinated and nightlife resumes, but I’ll be pairing mine with a mask and hand sanitizer until then.

Every time I think the brand won’t be able to pull out something new, SKIMS surprises me with yet another material or silhouette I can justify adding to my cart. And of course, Wet Jersey is no exception! As someone who lives in leather pieces all winter, I love that this drop gives that shiny leather look without the heavy, sticky feel of sweating in real leather during the summer months. Yuck.

Below, check out a few favorites from the all-new Wet Jersey drop, or shop the entire collection live now on the SKIMS site.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Wet Jersey Tank Bodysuit

I can always justify a cute new bodysuit to dress up or down—and much like this model, Ochre is my exact skin tone. Catch me turning heads in this thing real soon.

Wet Jersey High Waisted Brief

I’m a big fan of the Fits Everybody briefs, but I just might have to stray from my faves and give the Wet Jersey version a go. Just think of all the belfies (butt selfies) I could take in these!

Wet Jersey Cut Out Bodysuit

OK, now this is something sexy! SKIMS hasn’t made a ton of cut-out pieces so far, but I think I need this silhouette in every single material—tarting, of course, with this one.

Wet Jersey Triangle Bralette

The Wet Jersey range features two different bralettes, but I prefer the Triangle over the Scoop. If you ask me, this material is just begging for a good cleavage moment.