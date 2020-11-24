Why, Yes, I Am Buying The SKIMS Fuzzy Slippers In Every Single Color

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to modern footwear trends, there’s nothing I’ve been more obsessed with than the fluffy slide. It’s actually become a necessity, especially during the pandemic when I’ve spent way more time in slippers than my usual chunky platforms. And now that SKIMS The Slide has launched, I’m going to have to declutter my shoe closet so there’s room for the entire line of fuzzy slippers. Sorry platform heels. Apologies, my beloved thigh-high boots. You’re going to have to move over and make some space for your new sisters!

I appreciate the fact that the SKIMS fluffy slides come in five different colorways, so I can dress up my feet according to my mood. Am I feeling goth? The black furry slide will do. Do I want a slipper to match my pink hair? I’m covered! The SKIMS Slides are available in Bone, Dusk, Camel, Smoke and Onyx, and in sizes 35-42. Kim Kardashian clearly knows how important it is for all of us to have a cozy and stylish footwear option for the holidays and beyond.

And if you want to go all out and match your fluffy slides with your entire outfit, you can get the coordinating SKIMS loungewear for a magical monotone look. From knit hoodies, to shorts, to robes and joggers, you can sport all-cozy everything from head to toe. As someone who lives in velour tracksuits almost every day, the thought of adding this fluffy slide moment to everyday actual uniform is filling my heart with joy. Stilettos? I don’t know her, and now I never will.

The SKIMS fluffy slides will make a great gift for practically anyone on your holiday list, but I personally will be selfish and buy them all for me. Please don’t judge. It’s like Pokemon, gotta collect ’em all!

For my fellow fuzzy slipper enthusiasts, check out the SKIMS slide collection below and try to resist buying more than one pair.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Attention, Cozy-Loving Goths

Honestly, what could be chicer than a black fuzzy slipper? I feel like the vampires in What We Do in the Shadows would even appreciate this slide.

Cotton Candy Fantasy

If you’re as obsessed with pink as I am, this pair of pink fuzzy slippers are a must.

A Teddy Bear Moment

These tan fuzzy slides are almost like wearing cute, lil’ teddy bears on your feet!

Angel Energy

Channeling snow queen vibes. Just be careful if you’re eating spaghetti while wearing these white fuzzy slides.

Gray Days

Imagine yourself chilling at home, binge-watching The Crown in this perfectly neutral gray slipper pair.