SKIMS’ Official Olympics Collection Means You Can Twin With Team USA

Kim Kardashian is going to Tokyo–kinda. Her best-selling shapewear brand, SKIMS, just dropped a brand-new Team USA collection that all of America’s best athletes will actually wear while at the Olympic Games. Oh—and you can totally match with them while you watch the games from your couch. Of course, I have all the details on this new launch.

The new limited-edition collection of sleepwear, underwear and loungewear just officially hit the SKIMS website, so you’ll need to move at sprinter-level speeds if you want to snag the pieces for yourself. I’m not generally a very patriotic person, but this new line is making me want to wear red white and blue all year round. Sizes range from XXS to 4X and the pieces are priced between $12 and $88.

In a press release, Ms. Kardashian gushed about being able to support Team USA in Tokyo this year. “We’re so proud to be supporting female athletes during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo,” The mother of four said. “These women are incredible role models for younger girls, including my own daughters, showing them that anything is possible if you work hard enough. SKIMS is designed to empower women to feel their best every day and we’re excited to work with Team USA to help spread this message.”

This collection was designed with comfort in mind and is meant to keep all 626 of the Team USA Olympians calm, cool and collected in between their events. Naturally, SKIMS recruited a few of my personal favorite female athletes to model in the campaign. The sporty shots feature soccer star Alex Morgan, swimmer Haley Anderson and the track and field star Scout Bassett, to name a few! Bassett is a runner, she’s a track star–and she’s a SKIMS campaign model!

This brand-new collection follows several high-profile drops from the best-selling brand. Most recently, SKIMS dropped the Outdoor Basics collection, its first-ever line of pieces that are designed for wearing outdoors. This new Team USA capsule follows suit, but with a patriotic twist.

Ready, set, shop! Read on to check out a few of the pieces below and shop the entire drop on the SKIMS website now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Olympic Capsule Rib Boxer in Sienna

These Olympic Capsule Rib Boxers are available in three colorways, including this classic Sienna shade. Style them with a simple white tee for a subtle Olympics-ready look.

Olympic Capsule Sleep Bra in Sienna

This Sleep Bra is designed to be lived in. Style it with the matching pair of Boxer Shorts from the new collection for a breezy viewing-party-approved ‘fit.

Olympic Capsule Jersey Sleep Set in Navy

If you eat, sleep and breathe for Team USA, you need this Jersey Sleep Set from the new collection. Not only is it Team USA-approved, but it comes in SKIMS’ cozy fabric.

Olympic Capsule Jersey T-Shirt in Heather Grey

You can’t go wrong with a classic tee when supporting Team USA this summer! This graphic Jersey T-Shirt from the new collection will become a wear-everywhere piece in your wardrobe.

Olympic Capsule Sleep Brief in Navy

These Sleep Briefs are available in sizes XXS through 4X and comes in four colors, but this navy blue version is my fave. Wear them with low-rise jeans to show off the logo’d waistband,