SKIMS Summer Mesh Collection Drops Today & Includes The Brand’s First Pattern

Well, folks—Kim Kardashian has done it again. She has now made it impossible for me not to buy one of her products. Why, you ask? Because the SKIMS Summer Mesh collection just dropped and I already want everything. I mean, come on, Kimmy! I’m trying to save some money here! The collection hasn’t even been live for an hour and I already am considering replacing everything in my underwear drawer.

The brand new nine-piece collection, out today on the SKIMS website, is available in sizes XXS through 3X and contains everything I could ever need for summer reimagined in sexy sheer mesh. I’m talking about a light-as-air mesh t-shirt, a mini dress and yes, even a super lightweight mesh hoodie that I want to wear over a bikini ASAP. All of the pieces are also priced under $80 bucks, so everyone can have a SKIMS piece in their drawer for the summer season.

Oh—and did I mention that they’ve even added a brand-new pattern into the mix this time around? Their first-ever, NBD! The brand that I’ve loved for their selection of solution-oriented shapewear, chic hosiery and cozy AF loungewear proves they’re paying close attention to this season’s trendiest ’70s-inspired prints by debuting Latte Swirl, a fun pattern made their own with a neutral color palette true to the brand’s usual color story.

Understandably, there has been a ton of hype surrounding today’s drop since Kardashian started teasing it a few days ago online. In the promo pics—which were taken and art directed by Sita Abellan—Kardashian poses in what looks to be an entirely different planet than the one we’re currently living on. The spacey shoot is honestly not what I expected from the usually very laid-back brand, but I’m here for it!

If you want to add some Kim K-approved pieces into your summer wardrobe rotation, you’ll have to act fast. Her previous collections have sold out in minutes, so it’s best to have your credit card number memorized. You don’t want to risk missing out on a sheer bralette in Latte Swirl!

Ready, set, read on to shop the entire Summer Mesh collection now before it’s all gone.

Summer Mesh Triangle Bralette

The Summer Mesh Triangle Bralette offers lightweight support and shaping courtesy of the breathable fabric and plunging neckline. It’s available in four nude shades and the brand new Latte Swirl pattern and comes in sizes XXS through 3X.

Summer Mesh T-Shirt

I don’t know about you, but I am always buying new t-shirts. The Summer Mesh T-Shirt can be worn over one of the two bralettes or as a layering piece, and the super-fitted silhouette gives it a very ’90s-inspired feel. Bye, thick baggy tees!

Summer Mesh Scoop Bralette

If you’re looking for a bralette that offers a little more lift, then I recommend the Summer Mesh Scoop Bralette. It’s made from semi-sheer fabric which means that it’s perfect for layering under the other pieces in the collection and it looks great on its own.

Summer Mesh Mock Neck Bodysuit

You can never go wrong with a good bodysuit in my opinion! The super-soft Summer Mesh Mock Neck Bodysuit is perfect for a night out or a sexy date night in. If you wear it out, plan undergarments accordingly.

Summer Mesh Brief

The Summer Mesh Brief is one of two underwear styles included in the new collection. This one has a cheeky high-waisted cut and is made from light-as-air mesh for all-day comfort.

Summer Mesh Hoodie

Meet the perfect summer layering piece. The Summer Mesh Hoodie won’t necessarily keep you warm at night, but it will make any one of your beach ‘fits a hell of a lot cooler.

Summer Mesh High Neck Tank Dress

The Summer Mesh High Neck Tank Dress has all the makings of a great summer LBD—that is, if you’re looking for something on the daring side. Layer this sheer dress over the Summer Mesh Brief and the Scoop Bralette just like Kardashian did on Instagram for a sexy going-out look this summer.

Summer Mesh Short

Bike shorts are never going away, I’m calling it now! The Summer Mesh Shorts come in sizes XXS through 3X and all the same tonal colors as the rest of the collection, but I’m definitely going big and getting the Latte Swirl print.

Summer Mesh Thong

The new Summer Mesh Thong is virtually invisible under even your most skintight clothing. Finally, a pair of underwear that I can wear under leggings without risking VPL (Visible Panty Line)!



