Yep, *That* SKIMS Dress Is Finally Back In Stock

To be on the Internet is to know about the Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress from SKIMS. You know the one—it’s super long in length, comes in a variety of neutral hues and it seems to look amazing on just about everyone who tries it. No surprise, it’s been sold out on the SKIMS website for weeks now, but for anyone desperate to get their hands on it, I have some very good news: Social media’s favorite slip dress is (finally!) back in stock in some seriously cute new colors, along with the rest of the Soft Lounge range.

It would be a cold take to say that SKIMS, Kim Kardashian’s line of loungewear and underwear, is a bona fide sensation. Fans across TikTok and Instagram are constantly posting ‘fit picks in its pieces and hyping up the materials and quality. But no piece has gone quite so viral as the Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress. Buyers rave about how soft and flattering it is—so much so that I’ve almost added it to my cart a bunch of times without actually purchasing it, indecision always holding me back.

If you’re on the fence—or if you’ve been on the waitlist for forever—now is your chance to snag one for yourself. The dress, along with the entire Soft Lounge collection, just restocked on the site in a few brand-new colors like Gold, Plum and Rose Clay alongside all of your favorite classic SKIMS shades like Onyx and Heather Gray. SKIMS even expanded the collection to include a few new pieces like a long-sleeved Henley Onesie and a ’90s-inspired Baby Tee.

All of the pieces are available to shop in sizes XXS through 4X and prices range from $34 to $88. Read on to shop a few of the cutest pieces from the SKIMS Soft Lounge Collection (including the must-have dress!) and check out the full range right now on the SKIMS website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress in Rose Clay

Behold, that slip dress from SKIMS. Whether you pick up one of the new colors or just go for a simple neutral, I can all but guarantee that you’re gonna fall in love.

Soft Lounge Slip Dress in Plum

If you want the look of the longer slip dress without any of the length, try the Soft Lounge Slip Dress. TBH, I imagine this one would be easier to style!

Soft Lounge Baby Tee in Gold

Baby tees are a wardrobe essential and SKIMS makes some of the best on the market. This one from the soft lounge collection comes in five colors and fits like a glove. Plus, a gold baby tee is so extra in all the right ways.

Soft Lounge Bralette in Rose Clay

A real bra? I don’t know her. Instead, I’ll be living in this Soft Lounge Bralette. It’s outfitted with Powermesh for added support, but the scoop neck design is super laid-back and comfy.

Soft Lounge Button Up Henley Onesie in Plum

Your loungewear drawer could use an update and this Henley Onesie is the piece to do it! The light-as-air fabric will keep you cool, but also seriously cozy.

Soft Lounge Sleep Pant in Gold

Swap out your favorite sweatpants for this pair of Soft Lounge Sleep Pants. They’re cute enough to wear outdoors, but comfortable enough to wear on your couch.